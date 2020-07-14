All apartments in Garland
Find more places like
Hubbards Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
Hubbards Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

Hubbards Ridge

4351 Point Blvd · (972) 947-9954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX 75043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7203 · Avail. Sep 11

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 657 sqft

Unit 3208 · Avail. Sep 17

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6208 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hubbards Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
extra storage
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments. Our apartments feature cozy and comfortable bedrooms with attached bathrooms, efficient kitchens and spacious living rooms that fill with sunshine from glass doors leading out to private patios. Throughout the Hubbard's Ridge community, you'll find ample amenities, from a brisk pool for escaping the heat to a playful pet park surrounded by lush landscaping. Residents of our apartments enjoy additional community perks such as storage units, reserved parking, an onsite laundry facility, online payment options and the assurance of 24-hour emergency maintenance. Put your anchor down at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$300
Move-in Fees: $125 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300-$600
limit: 2
rent: $10-$20 per pet
restrictions: Please call for complete pet information
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hubbards Ridge have any available units?
Hubbards Ridge has 3 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Hubbards Ridge have?
Some of Hubbards Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hubbards Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Hubbards Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hubbards Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Hubbards Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Hubbards Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Hubbards Ridge offers parking.
Does Hubbards Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hubbards Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hubbards Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Hubbards Ridge has a pool.
Does Hubbards Ridge have accessible units?
No, Hubbards Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Hubbards Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Hubbards Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 BedroomsGarland Apartments with ParkingGarland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District