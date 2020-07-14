Hubbards Ridge.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup extra storage granite counters oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments. Our apartments feature cozy and comfortable bedrooms with attached bathrooms, efficient kitchens and spacious living rooms that fill with sunshine from glass doors leading out to private patios. Throughout the Hubbard's Ridge community, you'll find ample amenities, from a brisk pool for escaping the heat to a playful pet park surrounded by lush landscaping. Residents of our apartments enjoy additional community perks such as storage units, reserved parking, an onsite laundry facility, online payment options and the assurance of 24-hour emergency maintenance. Put your anchor down at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments!