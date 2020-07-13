AL
/
TX
/
garland
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

44 Apartments under $800 for rent in Garland, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
3 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Garland
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$733
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
985 sqft
Located close to Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway and Highway 75. Seven different floor plans with French doors, w/d connections and built-in bookshelves. Community features swimming pool, playground and gated access.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
14 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
16 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$775
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
58 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At just a half-hour drive from DFW International Airport and near the action of downtown Dallas. Stroll across landscaped gardens, picnic with a barbecue and move around seamlessly, thanks to nearby public transport options.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
11 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
943 sqft
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$725
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Great location, close to Friendship Park and Audelia Creek Elementary School. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal pool, playground and fire pit.
Results within 5 miles of Garland
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Vickery
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
871 sqft
Located close to freeways, malls and dining in Dallas. Swimming pool and 24-hour gym. W/D sets in units, private patios/balconies and huge walk-in closets. Close to public transit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
41 Units Available
Lake Highlands
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
943 sqft
For those who believe life should be simple, stylish and modern, welcome home. Introducing AVA+OTTO, apartment livingelevated. Around here, were into a lot of things and open space tops the list.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
28 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1016 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup, fireplace and fully furnished kitchens. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking available on-site. Close to Harry Moss Park and Royal Oaks Country Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$718
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
905 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Vickery
Clover on Park Lane
8780 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$726
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
830 sqft
Located on Park Lane and close to the local park. These luxury apartments feature a fireplace, a fully equipped modern kitchen and walk-in closets. A pleasant community offers a putting green and a pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
4 Units Available
Vickery
Tealwood on the Creek
6050 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming community conveniently close to Route 75 offers amenities such as a swimming pool, gated entrance and covered parking. One- and two-bedroom units with private patio/balcony, fireplace and W/D hookups available. Pets allowed with limitations.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Casa Linda
The Elise
1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
937 sqft
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
46 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1032 sqft
Just 20 minutes from downtown. Near I-635. Covered parking, gate-controlled access and pool provided. Numerous floor plans. Updated appliances, lofts and wheelchair access available. Spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
17 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1217 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
36 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
942 sqft
Well-appointed homes with European-style kitchens and large living rooms. Enjoy use of the on-site fitness center, barbecue areas, and clubhouse. Near Highway 75 and I-635 for a smooth commute. Shop and dine at Preston Royal.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
44 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1344 sqft
Located in the Lake Highlands area, this newly renovated community is close to four major highways as well as shopping and dining. Limited Access Gates, 24-hour fitness center and two swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
158 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twenty-six different floor plans, all spacious and filled with updated features. Large closets, extra storage and custom kitchens. Community has 11 swimming pools, indoor soccer field and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
17 Units Available
Vickery
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
982 sqft
Pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, playground and on-site laundry. Spacious kitchens, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Easy access to local transit for shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to N. Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$780
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
951 sqft
Community includes clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. Units feature wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Located within five minutes of grocery stores and schools. Less than 2 miles from Medical City Dallas Hospital.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
26 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Avondale at Bellmar
10830 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
995 sqft
Sleek apartments with glass-tile backsplash and wood-style flooring. Residents get access to a clubhouse, pool, and grilling stations. Easy access to I-635. Go mountain biking at nearby Harry S Moss Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$760
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
760 sqft
Eco-friendly community with controlled access. On-site amenities include outdoor fireplace, grill area, and pool. Game room, fountains, and fitness center, too. Homes feature stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space.
Rent Report
Garland

July 2020 Garland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garland Rent Report. Garland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Garland rents increased slightly over the past month

Garland rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garland stand at $1,012 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,258 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Garland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garland, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Garland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Garland, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Garland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,258 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Garland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Garland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarland 3 BedroomsGarland Accessible ApartmentsGarland Apartments under $1,000Garland Apartments under $800Garland Apartments under $900Garland Apartments with BalconyGarland Apartments with GarageGarland Apartments with GymGarland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGarland Apartments with ParkingGarland Apartments with PoolGarland Apartments with Washer-DryerGarland Cheap PlacesGarland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Furnished ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly PlacesGarland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District