192 Apartments for rent in Garland, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Eastern
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
61 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
44 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
42 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
29 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
New West
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Holford
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1296 sqft
Spacious homes with faux wood flooring and walk-in closets. Relax in the on-site hot tub or swim in the pool when not busy. Enjoy the amenities at nearby Holford Park. Near Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Eastern
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
66 Units Available
Freeman
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,534
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Devonwood
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1045 sqft
WELCOME TO FOX BEND APARTMENTS Tucked away in a tranquil neighborhood in Garland, Texas, Fox Bend Apartments offers small town living with easy access to the big city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1095 sqft
Cozy interior amenities include in-home fireplaces, custom accent wall, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious layouts. Relax at home with two swimming pools, a dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
24 Units Available
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garland Gardens in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
45 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
10 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$978
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1031 sqft
Wonderful location next to the Downtown Garland DART light rail station. Walkable neighborhood. Community features a gorgeous pool, cyber cafe and modern exercise room. In-unit W/D, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
10 Units Available
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1125 sqft
We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
23 Units Available
Apollo
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Quality apartment homes with modern espresso cabinetry, gourmet kitchens and a private patio/balcony. Enjoy a coffee cafe, jogging trail and business center on-site. Near Spring Creek Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
100 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
954 sqft
At The Hills of Palos Verdes, we are committed to providing our residents with a neighborly community equipped with exceptional amenities. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature woodburning fireplaces and walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Garland, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Garland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

