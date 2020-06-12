Apartment List
/
TX
/
garland
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

184 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garland, TX

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
974 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
38 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
New West
8 Units Available
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1048 sqft
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
858 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Eastern
6 Units Available
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
39 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
29 Units Available
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1008 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garland Gardens in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
Eastern
27 Units Available
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Enjoy the amazing comfort of The Broadway Apartments in Garland, Texas. As a resident of The Broadway Apartments, you will be able to experience affordable living, impressive amenities, and the convenience of being in a wonderful location.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
30 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
49 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1006 sqft
Cozy interior amenities include in-home fireplaces, custom accent wall, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious layouts. Relax at home with two swimming pools, a dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Holford
11 Units Available
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
Spacious homes with faux wood flooring and walk-in closets. Relax in the on-site hot tub or swim in the pool when not busy. Enjoy the amenities at nearby Holford Park. Near Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
$
Apollo
24 Units Available
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Quality apartment homes with modern espresso cabinetry, gourmet kitchens and a private patio/balcony. Enjoy a coffee cafe, jogging trail and business center on-site. Near Spring Creek Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
59 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Meadowcreek
6 Units Available
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
881 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments close to I-465 and Downtown Indianapolis. Electric units with energy-efficient windows and new oak cabinets and kitchen countertops. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
13 Units Available
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1125 sqft
We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Star Crest
5 Units Available
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
853 sqft
This property is pet-friendly and has on-site laundry, a playground and a business center. Apartments include walk-in-closets, patios/balconies and vaulted ceilings. Bradfield Park and the Best Buy Shopping Center are both just minutes away.

June 2020 Garland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garland Rent Report. Garland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Garland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garland Rent Report. Garland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Garland rents increased slightly over the past month

Garland rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garland stand at $1,010 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,255 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Garland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garland, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Garland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Garland, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Garland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,255 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Garland.
    • While Garland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Garland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGarland 3 BedroomsGarland Accessible ApartmentsGarland Apartments under $1,000Garland Apartments under $800
    Garland Apartments under $900Garland Apartments with BalconyGarland Apartments with GarageGarland Apartments with GymGarland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGarland Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGarland Apartments with Parking
    Garland Apartments with PoolGarland Apartments with Washer-DryerGarland Cheap PlacesGarland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Furnished ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly PlacesGarland Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
    Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
    McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District