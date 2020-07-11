306 Apartments for rent in Garland, TX with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
55 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
65 Units Available
Freeman
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,534
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
43 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
46 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,079
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Holford
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1296 sqft
Spacious homes with faux wood flooring and walk-in closets. Relax in the on-site hot tub or swim in the pool when not busy. Enjoy the amenities at nearby Holford Park. Near Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
48 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
10 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$978
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1031 sqft
Wonderful location next to the Downtown Garland DART light rail station. Walkable neighborhood. Community features a gorgeous pool, cyber cafe and modern exercise room. In-unit W/D, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
10 Units Available
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1125 sqft
We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
New West
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Duck Creek provides one-, two- and three-bedroom unit rentals with full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios, and conference rooms. Dogs and cats will also feel at home thanks to their pet-friendly amenities.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
100 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
17 Units Available
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1186 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like feel. This gated area offers a poolside and internet cafe, private conference room, and a large pool. A private community lake is available. Updated interiors with lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 3 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1095 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with well-equipped kitchens, high-speed internet access and private balconies. Recreation amenities include a pool and children's playground. Just minutes away from the Hillside Academy for Excellence.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Garland
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
9 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$775
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
15 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Garland
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
159 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twenty-six different floor plans, all spacious and filled with updated features. Large closets, extra storage and custom kitchens. Community has 11 swimming pools, indoor soccer field and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
44 Units Available
Vickery
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,096
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1207 sqft
Brand new apartments with gourmet kitchens, wood-style flooring, and soaking tubs. Community amenities include a resident lounge, pool, and conference room. Near Royal Oaks Country Club and Meadow Central Market. Right by Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
28 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1016 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with a W/D hookup, fireplace and fully furnished kitchens. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking available on-site. Close to Harry Moss Park and Royal Oaks Country Club.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
16 Units Available
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1012 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Mesquite with frontage road access to Hwy 80. Near I-30 and I-635. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom units with modern kitchens, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Close to shopping and dining.

July 2020 Garland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garland Rent Report. Garland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Garland rents increased slightly over the past month

Garland rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garland stand at $1,012 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,258 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Garland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garland, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Garland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Garland, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Garland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,258 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Garland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Garland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

