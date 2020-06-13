AL
Last updated June 13 2020

63 Furnished Apartments for rent in Garland, TX

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
30 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Results within 1 mile of Garland
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1256 sqft
Mission Fairways has spacious 1 to 3-bedroom apartments for your growing family or busy lifestyle. Their modern amenities and well-maintained units, with patios and on-site laundry, will offer daily comfort and convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Garland
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
15 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Highland Terrace
31 Units Available
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1244 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1352 sqft
Furnished apartments with alarm system, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and other appliances. Resort-inspired amenities include bars, tanning decks, pools and hot tubs, and a clubhouse. Walk to nearby stores including Target, Kohl's, and Pier 1.
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lake Highlands
22 Units Available
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1437 sqft
Spacious, upscale apartments. Floor plans are open and feature tons of storage. Hardwood floors in all units. Community has a media room and swimming pool with stone sun deck. Residents have swift access to I-635.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
Highland Terrace
25 Units Available
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
34 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
32 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1431 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
13 Units Available
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,282
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1479 sqft
Game room with three gaming systems and billiards. Short-term furnished apartments available. Option for one and two car garages. Walking distance to DART Rail.
Results within 10 miles of Garland
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
Uptown
16 Units Available
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,380
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
986 sqft
Sophisticated living with crown molding in living rooms and bedrooms. Fully-equipped fitness center, plus indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Swimming pool with waterfall. Gated underground garage parking.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
14 Units Available
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,296
1340 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,057
1759 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,578
2313 sqft
Convenience is tops at Gables at Highland Park Brownstones, where a 24-hr gym, an elevator and package receiving make living easy. Plus, Whole Foods is walking-distance away and the Dallas North Tollway is nearby.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
122 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$865
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Caruth Lake
8 Units Available
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1250 sqft
Mission Rockwall offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a quiet community just off of John King Boulevard. Furnished apartments and access to a gym, pool, car wash and other amenities are the standard.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
59 Units Available
Gables Villa Rosa
2650 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's pool has the feel of a luxury European vacation, and there's also an on-site day spa. Located in the Uptown Dallas area, this community offers a hot tub and 24-hour gym. Furnished units.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,105
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Oak Lawn
67 Units Available
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,330
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,437
2586 sqft
The environmentally-conscious community at State Thomas Ravello, Dallas, TX, offers fully furnished properties featuring granite counters and air conditioning, while on-site amenities boast 24-hr maintenance service, swimming pool and internet access.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Dallas
38 Units Available
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,310
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,101
1343 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Gables Turtle Creek Cityplace
3711 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,605
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1581 sqft
Luxurious townhome-style apartments in green community with attached garages. Units have W/D hookup, A/C included and private patio/balcony. Located close to shopping and dining options.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
20 Units Available
Gables Katy Trail
2821 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$940
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
918 sqft
Situated close to Cedar Springs Road and Greenwood Cemetery. Modern apartments include patio or balcony, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchen. Idyllic community offers a pool, a gym and a garage.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Oak Lawn
11 Units Available
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,370
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1199 sqft
Centrally located. Green-certified apartment community featuring a fitness center, swimming pool, business center and laundry. Apartment amenities include stainless steel appliances and a Juliette balcony. Covered car parking and bike storage available.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
36 Units Available
Axis at Wycliff
4343 Congress Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$2,280
668 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1127 sqft
Situated in the Oak Lawn neighborhood. Residents enjoy access to Reverchon Park and Katy Trail. Apartments feature wood-style flooring, granite countertops, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Community offers dog park, elevator, and gym.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1097 sqft
Located right by Dallas Parkway and close to Keller Springs Road. Apartments and townhomes with patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen and a fireplace. Community includes a pool, a courtyard and a hot tub.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Henderson
15 Units Available
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,262
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1145 sqft
Modern apartments with sleek finishes and a patio/balcony. Use the onsite conference room to work or have meetings. Workout in the gym. Enjoy easy access to the North Central Expressway. Just four miles from downtown.
Rent Report
Garland

June 2020 Garland Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Garland Rent Report. Garland rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Garland rents increased slightly over the past month

Garland rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Garland stand at $1,010 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,255 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Garland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garland, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Garland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Garland, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Garland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Garland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,255 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Garland.
    • While Garland's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Garland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Garland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

