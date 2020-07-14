All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Parc at Garland

3401 Bobtown Rd · (469) 345-8907
Location

3401 Bobtown Rd, Garland, TX 75043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-6306 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 2-2106 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 1-1207 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1302 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 6-6108 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 3-3102 · Avail. now

$1,469

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc at Garland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
carport
dog park
internet access
playground
We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.Our one and two bedroom apartments offer lofty nine foot ceilings, custom paint, designer finishes, gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, garden tubs and so much more! Our community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, fenced dog park, outdoor grilling, business center and lush landscaping. Our community is located in the family-friendly city of Garland, Texas Experience luxury and relaxation with the benefits of Downtown Dallas just a short drive away. Spend the day exploring the Town East Mall or relaxing on Lake Ray Hubbard. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, your next adventure is only a few minutes away when you call Parc at Garland home. We would love to show you around! Please call or email us to schedule a tour of our stunning apartment community in Garland, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 (1 person), $100 (2 people)
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $45/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $35/month, Detached Garages: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc at Garland have any available units?
Parc at Garland has 12 units available starting at $1,109 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Parc at Garland have?
Some of Parc at Garland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc at Garland currently offering any rent specials?
Parc at Garland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc at Garland pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc at Garland is pet friendly.
Does Parc at Garland offer parking?
Yes, Parc at Garland offers parking.
Does Parc at Garland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc at Garland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc at Garland have a pool?
Yes, Parc at Garland has a pool.
Does Parc at Garland have accessible units?
No, Parc at Garland does not have accessible units.
Does Parc at Garland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parc at Garland has units with dishwashers.
