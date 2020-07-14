Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry ceiling fan stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking carport dog park internet access playground

We provide a one of a kind lifestyle with our generous amenities and quality service.Our one and two bedroom apartments offer lofty nine foot ceilings, custom paint, designer finishes, gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, spacious walk-in closets, garden tubs and so much more! Our community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, fenced dog park, outdoor grilling, business center and lush landscaping. Our community is located in the family-friendly city of Garland, Texas Experience luxury and relaxation with the benefits of Downtown Dallas just a short drive away. Spend the day exploring the Town East Mall or relaxing on Lake Ray Hubbard. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, your next adventure is only a few minutes away when you call Parc at Garland home. We would love to show you around! Please call or email us to schedule a tour of our stunning apartment community in Garland, Texas.