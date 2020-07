Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill accessible parking 24hr maintenance business center cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite internet cafe online portal package receiving

At The Hills of Palos Verdes, we are committed to providing our residents with a neighborly community equipped with exceptional amenities. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes feature woodburning fireplaces and walk-in closets. Our pet-friendly community provides a refreshing swimming pool, picnic tables and grills, fitness center and playground for our residents to enjoy. Contact us today to schedule a tour of our welcoming apartment community in Garland, Texas!