Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Amberly Village

2735 N Garland Ave · (469) 214-4562
Location

2735 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX 75040
Holford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 135 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Oct 10

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1252 sqft

Unit 085 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amberly Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
pool
e-payments
garage
parking
carport
hot tub
At our Garland, TX apartments you’ll enjoy a community layout that surrounds a sparkling resort-inspired pool that creates a welcoming atmosphere for your entertainment. We are certain you will be delighted with your refined living experience at Amberly Village.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $750 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amberly Village have any available units?
Amberly Village has 7 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Amberly Village have?
Some of Amberly Village's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberly Village currently offering any rent specials?
Amberly Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amberly Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberly Village is pet friendly.
Does Amberly Village offer parking?
Yes, Amberly Village offers parking.
Does Amberly Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberly Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberly Village have a pool?
Yes, Amberly Village has a pool.
Does Amberly Village have accessible units?
No, Amberly Village does not have accessible units.
Does Amberly Village have units with dishwashers?
No, Amberly Village does not have units with dishwashers.
