Lebanon Ridge Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ceiling fan extra storage fireplace w/d hookup in unit laundry garbage disposal oven Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym pool pool table media room pet friendly playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking bbq/grill coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park internet access

Live Here Live Happy Live On!



Pamper yourself at Lebanon Ridge Luxury Apartment Homes and its ultra-lavish lifestyle taken straight out of Southern Italy's elegant Tuscan Villas. Experience amenities that truly cater to you in a suburban luxe setting: a resort-style pool, outdoor lounge plazas, billiards and theatre rooms and much more. Have your choice of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, all with hand-selected fixtures and finishes, including gourmet kitchens with island bars, stainless steel appliances, and dramatic nine foot ceilings. Right outside your door, the city of Frisco is ready for you with world-class shopping, entertainment venues and restaurants, and Frisco ISD's exemplary standards. When you want a stylish life every day and night, inside and out, you belong at Lebanon Ridge.



Home Sweet Home Starts Here.