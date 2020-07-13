All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch

5050 Farm to Market Rd 423 · (833) 214-0839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX 75034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03306 · Avail. Sep 6

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 04204 · Avail. Sep 16

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 08212 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08315 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 04307 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 05213 · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 25+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09214 · Avail. now

$1,702

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Unit 04202 · Avail. now

$1,702

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Unit 02214 · Avail. now

$1,702

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
Nestled under vast Texas blue skies, near beautiful Lewisville Lake, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch offers luxury apartments for rent in Frisco, Texas. Our contemporary apartment homes offer open floor plans complete with plank wood-style flooring, soaring 9-foot ceilings, and sophisticated crown molding. Enjoy a relaxing bath in your oversized soaking tub, or take your relaxation to the next level at the resort-style swimming pool. Push your limits on the cardio and weight-lifting equipment in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or meet friends for a game of billiards in the media center. Complete with beautiful courtyard grounds, a luxury clubhouse, and a professional onsite management team, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch helps you reach new heights.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: $100-1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin, $500 utility transfer
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $35/month valet trash, $4/month pest control
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions, 100 lb. weight restriction
Parking Details: Open parking included, carport $35/month, Garage $140-$250/month.
Storage Details: $35-$80/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch have any available units?
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch has 49 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch have?
Some of Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch offers parking.
Does Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch has a pool.
Does Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch have accessible units?
No, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch have units with dishwashers?
No, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

