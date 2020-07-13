Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area carport clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

Nestled under vast Texas blue skies, near beautiful Lewisville Lake, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch offers luxury apartments for rent in Frisco, Texas. Our contemporary apartment homes offer open floor plans complete with plank wood-style flooring, soaring 9-foot ceilings, and sophisticated crown molding. Enjoy a relaxing bath in your oversized soaking tub, or take your relaxation to the next level at the resort-style swimming pool. Push your limits on the cardio and weight-lifting equipment in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or meet friends for a game of billiards in the media center. Complete with beautiful courtyard grounds, a luxury clubhouse, and a professional onsite management team, Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch helps you reach new heights.