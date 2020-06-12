Apartment List
152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
198 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1150 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
52 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
19 Units Available
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1176 sqft
Located in Frisco, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Resort-style pool and tanning decks for residents. Units feature soaring 12-foot ceilings, garden tubs, and gourmet island kitchens.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
$
85 Units Available
Circa Frisco
9779 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1241 sqft
With its distinctively aesthetic facade, Circa Frisco Apartments sets a lavish stage from the outside in, ushering its residents into an entirely unique, sophisticated, ultra-luxury environment where every detail has been considered.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
49 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1196 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
39 Units Available
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1146 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and Highway 21. Luxury units have vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and laundry. The community also has 24-hour maintenance, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
15 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1248 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
22 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1272 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1143 sqft
Tudor-style homes with ceiling fans and granite counters. Recently renovated. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near Stonebriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Stonebriar
11 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1128 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
68 Units Available
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1755 sqft
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
41 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
18 Units Available
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1098 sqft
This is The Carmichael, a brand new brilliant apartment community in Frisco, TX designed just for you. Beautifully landscaped grounds, a variety of resident privileges and striking homes with amazing interiors define a distinctive living experience.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
80 Units Available
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1200 sqft
Thirteen-foot ceilings, plank flooring and granite countertops characterize these spacious homes. Residents have access to a tanning studio, fitness centers and a business center. Close to Frisco Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
23 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Stonebriar
14 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1091 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Nicely designed homes with recent appliance upgrades and faux wood flooring. Tenants get access to a clubhouse and pool. Visit the nearby National Videogame Museum during free time. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
15 Units Available
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1269 sqft
Open-concept floor plans with gourmet kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, and wood-burning fireplaces provided. Within an urban location with a resort-like pool, green space, and surround sound theater. Game room available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
79 Units Available
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1180 sqft
Modern apartments located in the heart of Frisco with easy access to shopping and dining. Open, spacious floor plans with wood-style plank flooring and designer color schemes.

June 2020 Frisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Frisco rents declined significantly over the past month

Frisco rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frisco stand at $1,286 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frisco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frisco, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frisco

    As rents have increased slightly in Frisco, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Frisco's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Frisco.
    • While Frisco's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frisco than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Frisco is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

