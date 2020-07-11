Apartment List
101 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX with washer-dryer

38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
58 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
176 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
17 Units Available
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1170 sqft
Luxury abounds with nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Onsite features include dog park, clubhouse with internet cafe, pool, gym, hot tub and game room. Close to Dallas North Tollway.
28 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$920
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
29 Units Available
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1309 sqft
Welcome to Bell Frisco at Main located in the thriving northern Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX.
5 Units Available
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Nicely designed homes with recent appliance upgrades and faux wood flooring. Tenants get access to a clubhouse and pool. Visit the nearby National Videogame Museum during free time. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway.
52 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
21 Units Available
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1436 sqft
Open-concept floor plans with gourmet kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, and wood-burning fireplaces provided. Within an urban location with a resort-like pool, green space, and surround sound theater. Game room available.
31 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
39 Units Available
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,106
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1212 sqft
Within walking distance to Stonebriar Mall. Unique townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens and stylish bathrooms. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a skybox suite overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark. Garage car parking available.
155 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,008
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1204 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
19 Units Available
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,074
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1161 sqft
Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX.
20 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
24 Units Available
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr., Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,039
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,203
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1141 sqft
Adjacent to the Frisco Sports Complex and Stonebriar Centre, this green community offers something for everyone. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have stainless steel appliances.
38 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,036
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,012
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
20 Units Available
Stonebriar
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
7 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,183
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
66 Units Available
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,530
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1755 sqft
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw.
198 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
68 Units Available
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1180 sqft
Modern apartments located in the heart of Frisco with easy access to shopping and dining. Open, spacious floor plans with wood-style plank flooring and designer color schemes.
52 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
20 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,115
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
182 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,431
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.

July 2020 Frisco Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Frisco rents declined significantly over the past month

Frisco rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frisco stand at $1,281 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,592 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frisco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frisco, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frisco

    As rents have increased marginally in Frisco, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Frisco's median two-bedroom rent of $1,592 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Frisco's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frisco than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Frisco is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

