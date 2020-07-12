285 Apartments for rent in Stonebriar, Frisco, TX
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
21 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Stonebriar
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
58 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
153 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$923
678 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1204 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 115
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
21 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1292 sqft
Energy-saving kitchens, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and ceramic tile are standard in each unit. Select units may feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and newly renovated bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1436 sqft
Open-concept floor plans with gourmet kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, and wood-burning fireplaces provided. Within an urban location with a resort-like pool, green space, and surround sound theater. Game room available.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
The Grand at Legacy West
6080 Water Street, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1167 sqft
Internet-controlled thermostat, keyless entry and quartz countertops. Luxury homes and apartments just off Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive on the west side of Plano. Walking distance to Toyota, JP Morgan Chase and Liberty Mutual.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
$
39 Units Available
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,106
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1212 sqft
Within walking distance to Stonebriar Mall. Unique townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens and stylish bathrooms. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a skybox suite overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
66 Units Available
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,530
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1755 sqft
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1434 sqft
Tudor-style homes with ceiling fans and granite counters. Recently renovated. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near Stonebriar Country Club.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
29 Units Available
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1300 sqft
Great location close to shopping and dining on South Colony Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, volleyball court and sparkling pool.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
181 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,431
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
63 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,239
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
$
24 Units Available
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr., Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,039
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,203
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1141 sqft
Adjacent to the Frisco Sports Complex and Stonebriar Centre, this green community offers something for everyone. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
29 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$905
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
58 Units Available
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Thirteen-foot ceilings, plank flooring and granite countertops characterize these spacious homes. Residents have access to a tanning studio, fitness centers and a business center. Close to Frisco Sports Complex.
Results within 5 miles of Stonebriar
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
85 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
20 Units Available
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street, Frisco, TX
Studio
$989
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1161 sqft
Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
53 Units Available
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road, Plano, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1279 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
40 Units Available
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1362 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and Highway 21. Luxury units have vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, and laundry. The community also has 24-hour maintenance, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXThe Colony, TXLittle Elm, TXAddison, TXProsper, TXCoppell, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXCelina, TXFairview, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXAubrey, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXPilot Point, TXSouthlake, TXRowlett, TXAnna, TX