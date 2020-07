Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving playground pool table sauna shuffle board trash valet yoga

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Legends at Legacy is revolutionizing what luxury living looks like. Our beautiful apartments and townhomes in Frisco, Texas are ideally located to give you the best shopping, dining, and entertainment that the area has to offer. With easy access to both Dallas Parkway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, commuting anywhere in the Dallas/Fort Worth area becomes that much easier. For the outdoor enthusiasts, we are just minutes from Stonebriar Country Club and a short drive to Lewisville Lake. Sports fans will enjoy views overlooking the Dallas Cowboys Headquarters. Let Legends at Legacy be your gateway to fun and excitement in Texas!