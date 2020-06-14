149 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX with gym
1 of 28
1 of 51
1 of 58
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 47
1 of 29
1 of 37
1 of 23
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 73
1 of 28
1 of 115
1 of 49
1 of 30
Even though today you have to dodge thousands of cars on the streets of Frisco, once upon a time you had to watch out for little surprises left behind by the cattle being driven on the trails here instead. During the pioneer days, the land that is now Frisco was used for cattle drives from Austin. But don't worry, these days you wont see any cattle here, unless theyre on a private ranch somewhere off the beaten path.
Frisco's biggest claim to fame is that it is the fastest growing city in the entire United States right now. In fact, Frisco has been the fastest growing city in the country since the year 2000, so its had a good long run in the top spot. In 2011, Forbes magazine ranked Frisco number seven on their list of "Americas 25 Best Places to Move," and CNN ranked it among the best places to live. Frisco is a far northern suburb of the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, which is unofficially called "the metroplex" by locals. As they have since the 1990s, thousands of people flock to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Frisco in particular, every year, because you get a huge amount of bang for your buck here. Put on your boots and say a friendly "howdy, ya'll" to Frisco: you're going to like it here.
Having trouble with Craigslist Frisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Frisco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.