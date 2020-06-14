Apartment List
/
TX
/
frisco
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

149 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Frisco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
Stonebriar
11 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1383 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,090
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Stonebriar
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
13 Units Available
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1177 sqft
Luxury abounds with nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Onsite features include dog park, clubhouse with internet cafe, pool, gym, hot tub and game room. Close to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
68 Units Available
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,580
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1755 sqft
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
46 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
29 Units Available
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1309 sqft
Welcome to Bell Frisco at Main located in the thriving northern Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our accommodating community is completely tailored around you and we're proud to offer everything from a 150-foot resort-style pool and tanning deck to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a Starbucks® WiFi lounge with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
78 Units Available
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1200 sqft
Thirteen-foot ceilings, plank flooring and granite countertops characterize these spacious homes. Residents have access to a tanning studio, fitness centers and a business center. Close to Frisco Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$961
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
47 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$873
691 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1196 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
62 Units Available
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1388 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry, ice-makers and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a fire pit, cafe and pool. Near the Center at Preston Ridge for convenient shopping and dining. Close to Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Stonebriar
15 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
134 Units Available
Four Corners
1690 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1497 sqft
Close to Stonebriar Centre, Black Box Theater, Frisco Lakes Golf Club and Baylor Medical Center. Peaceful retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and memory care. Residents can enjoy social activities and lifelong learning programs.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1262 sqft
Wade Crossing Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
14 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
24 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
195 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,409
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
City Guide for Frisco, TX

Even though today you have to dodge thousands of cars on the streets of Frisco, once upon a time you had to watch out for little surprises left behind by the cattle being driven on the trails here instead. During the pioneer days, the land that is now Frisco was used for cattle drives from Austin. But don't worry, these days you wont see any cattle here, unless theyre on a private ranch somewhere off the beaten path.

Frisco's biggest claim to fame is that it is the fastest growing city in the entire United States right now. In fact, Frisco has been the fastest growing city in the country since the year 2000, so its had a good long run in the top spot. In 2011, Forbes magazine ranked Frisco number seven on their list of "Americas 25 Best Places to Move," and CNN ranked it among the best places to live. Frisco is a far northern suburb of the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, which is unofficially called "the metroplex" by locals. As they have since the 1990s, thousands of people flock to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Frisco in particular, every year, because you get a huge amount of bang for your buck here. Put on your boots and say a friendly "howdy, ya'll" to Frisco: you're going to like it here.

Having trouble with Craigslist Frisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Frisco, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Frisco renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco 3 BedroomsFrisco Accessible ApartmentsFrisco Apartments under $1,000Frisco Apartments under $1,200Frisco Apartments under $1,300
Frisco Apartments under $900Frisco Apartments with BalconyFrisco Apartments with GarageFrisco Apartments with GymFrisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFrisco Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFrisco Apartments with Parking
Frisco Apartments with PoolFrisco Apartments with Washer-DryerFrisco Cheap PlacesFrisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsFrisco Furnished ApartmentsFrisco Pet Friendly PlacesFrisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District