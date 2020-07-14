All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:10 AM

Villas of Chapel Creek

5775 Parkwood Blvd · (972) 833-6024
Location

5775 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX 75034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-937 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

Unit 01-1333 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 03-339 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 736 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-922 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 01-1211 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 02-221 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas of Chapel Creek.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
bbq/grill
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
If you're looking for upscale, luxurious apartments in Frisco, you'll want to visit the Villas of Chapel Creek. As an exclusive property in the well-regarded Frisco area, the Villas of Chapel Creek offer the best in local entertainment, shopping, and conveniences, as well as a beautiful property filled with gorgeous landscaping and exquisite interiors. Our designers have taken care of every last detail to create unforgettable and luxurious Frisco apartments.\n\nFrom the gorgeous stone exteriors, the towering windows, and the beautiful architecture, the Villas of Chapel Creek are the perfect reward for hard work and a home that provides every luxury and convenience. Stay in one evening and enjoy family night in our spacious apartments in Frisco and then find entertainment the next at the largest mall in the region: Stonebriar Mall. You'll love the growing and vibrant community of Frisco and our convenient location.\n\nOutside your apartment and around the grounds, you'll find that we've added beautiful details into every area of our property from the trendy stone pathways around the pool to the palm trees and wooden shady area we've added to the deck. Beautiful and idyllic without feeling overdone, the Villas of Chapel Creek are designed to impress with ease and elegance. We believe our apartments for rent in Chapel Creek will provide you with an amazing residential experience.\n\nWe hope you're interested in coming for a tour of our apartment community. Our attentive and friendly staff is here to show you all the ways the Villas of Chapel Creek are an ideal apartment home. Get in touch with us today, and we'll take you on a personalized tour of our property and show you why we think our apartments for rent in Frisco are the best in town.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per leaseholder; $35 per occupant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom), $500 (Townhome)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply; Weight limit is 60 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply; Weight limit is 60lbs
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: available to rent at $35-$65 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas of Chapel Creek have any available units?
Villas of Chapel Creek has 17 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas of Chapel Creek have?
Some of Villas of Chapel Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas of Chapel Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Chapel Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of Chapel Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas of Chapel Creek is pet friendly.
Does Villas of Chapel Creek offer parking?
Yes, Villas of Chapel Creek offers parking.
Does Villas of Chapel Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of Chapel Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Chapel Creek have a pool?
Yes, Villas of Chapel Creek has a pool.
Does Villas of Chapel Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Villas of Chapel Creek has accessible units.
Does Villas of Chapel Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas of Chapel Creek has units with dishwashers.
