Apartment List
/
TX
/
frisco
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

116 Accessible Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
40 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
$
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1309 sqft
Welcome to Bell Frisco at Main located in the thriving northern Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
21 Units Available
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1156 sqft
Contemporary units with dark maple shaker cabinetry and faux wood flooring. Energy-efficient heating and air conditioning as well as modern steel appliances. Close to Stonebriar Centre. Residents enjoy covered car parking, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
84 Units Available
Circa Frisco
9779 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1364 sqft
With its distinctively aesthetic facade, Circa Frisco Apartments sets a lavish stage from the outside in, ushering its residents into an entirely unique, sophisticated, ultra-luxury environment where every detail has been considered.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
53 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
197 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
202 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
47 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,035
691 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1196 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
79 Units Available
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1200 sqft
Thirteen-foot ceilings, plank flooring and granite countertops characterize these spacious homes. Residents have access to a tanning studio, fitness centers and a business center. Close to Frisco Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
19 Units Available
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Frisco, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Resort-style pool and tanning decks for residents. Units feature soaring 12-foot ceilings, garden tubs, and gourmet island kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
28 Units Available
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1469 sqft
Welcome to Satori Frisco Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Frisco, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
22 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
68 Units Available
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,580
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,560
1755 sqft
Twelve is a first-of-its-kind residence co-created by Cowboys Hall of Frame Owner Jerry Jones, Cowboys Hall of Fame Quarterback and #12, Roger Staubach, and Dallas-based developer and Cowboys Alumni, Robert Shaw.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Stonebriar
7 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1383 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1262 sqft
Wade Crossing Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
78 Units Available
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1180 sqft
Modern apartments located in the heart of Frisco with easy access to shopping and dining. Open, spacious floor plans with wood-style plank flooring and designer color schemes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
223 Units Available
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1205 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Newman Village, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
$
41 Units Available
Kilby
8455 Grace Street, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1248 sqft
Welcome to Kilby, where warm and welcoming spaces bring a level of refinement reflective of the rich history of industry ever-present throughout our Frisco location.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
51 Units Available
Verus
3100 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,308
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,787
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,621
1368 sqft
Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and washer/dryer. Community offers fire pit, outdoor cave and lounging areas. Located minutes from the Sam Rayburn Tollway and Dallas North Tollway.
Results within 1 mile of Frisco
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.

June 2020 Frisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Frisco Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frisco Rent Report. Frisco rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frisco rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Frisco rents declined significantly over the past month

Frisco rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frisco stand at $1,286 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frisco's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frisco, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frisco

    As rents have increased slightly in Frisco, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frisco is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Frisco's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.2% increase in Frisco.
    • While Frisco's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frisco than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Frisco is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco 3 BedroomsFrisco Accessible ApartmentsFrisco Apartments under $1,000Frisco Apartments under $1,200Frisco Apartments under $1,300
    Frisco Apartments under $900Frisco Apartments with BalconyFrisco Apartments with GarageFrisco Apartments with GymFrisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFrisco Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFrisco Apartments with Parking
    Frisco Apartments with PoolFrisco Apartments with Washer-DryerFrisco Cheap PlacesFrisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsFrisco Furnished ApartmentsFrisco Pet Friendly PlacesFrisco Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
    Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Stonebriar

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District