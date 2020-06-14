113 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 51
1 of 18
1 of 58
1 of 115
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 47
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 26
1 of 73
1 of 49
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 5
1 of 47
1 of 59
1 of 47
1 of 14
1 of 29
1 of 62
Even though today you have to dodge thousands of cars on the streets of Frisco, once upon a time you had to watch out for little surprises left behind by the cattle being driven on the trails here instead. During the pioneer days, the land that is now Frisco was used for cattle drives from Austin. But don't worry, these days you wont see any cattle here, unless theyre on a private ranch somewhere off the beaten path.
Frisco's biggest claim to fame is that it is the fastest growing city in the entire United States right now. In fact, Frisco has been the fastest growing city in the country since the year 2000, so its had a good long run in the top spot. In 2011, Forbes magazine ranked Frisco number seven on their list of "Americas 25 Best Places to Move," and CNN ranked it among the best places to live. Frisco is a far northern suburb of the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, which is unofficially called "the metroplex" by locals. As they have since the 1990s, thousands of people flock to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Frisco in particular, every year, because you get a huge amount of bang for your buck here. Put on your boots and say a friendly "howdy, ya'll" to Frisco: you're going to like it here.
Having trouble with Craigslist Frisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.