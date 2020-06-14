Apartment List
/
TX
/
frisco
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

113 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
48 Units Available
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$873
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
There's over 30,000 feet of retail and dining area on this property's ground floor. The green community offers a wine room, sauna, 24-hour gym and much more. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,090
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
22 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Stonebriar
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
10 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
46 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
21 Units Available
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our accommodating community is completely tailored around you and we're proud to offer everything from a 150-foot resort-style pool and tanning deck to a state-of-the-art fitness center and a Starbucks® WiFi lounge with coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$961
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
62 Units Available
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1388 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry, ice-makers and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a fire pit, cafe and pool. Near the Center at Preston Ridge for convenient shopping and dining. Close to Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Stonebriar
15 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1262 sqft
Wade Crossing Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
195 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,409
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
$
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1156 sqft
Contemporary units with dark maple shaker cabinetry and faux wood flooring. Energy-efficient heating and air conditioning as well as modern steel appliances. Close to Stonebriar Centre. Residents enjoy covered car parking, pool, and gym.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
194 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
202 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
36 Units Available
Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1456 sqft
The Art of Living in the Atherton unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our brand new Frisco apartments reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you want and deserve.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
15 Units Available
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1436 sqft
Open-concept floor plans with gourmet kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, and wood-burning fireplaces provided. Within an urban location with a resort-like pool, green space, and surround sound theater. Game room available.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Frisco, close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Resort-style pool and tanning decks for residents. Units feature soaring 12-foot ceilings, garden tubs, and gourmet island kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:12pm
$
27 Units Available
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1469 sqft
Welcome to Satori Frisco Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Frisco, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
84 Units Available
Circa Frisco
9779 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1364 sqft
With its distinctively aesthetic facade, Circa Frisco Apartments sets a lavish stage from the outside in, ushering its residents into an entirely unique, sophisticated, ultra-luxury environment where every detail has been considered.
City Guide for Frisco, TX

Even though today you have to dodge thousands of cars on the streets of Frisco, once upon a time you had to watch out for little surprises left behind by the cattle being driven on the trails here instead. During the pioneer days, the land that is now Frisco was used for cattle drives from Austin. But don't worry, these days you wont see any cattle here, unless theyre on a private ranch somewhere off the beaten path.

Frisco's biggest claim to fame is that it is the fastest growing city in the entire United States right now. In fact, Frisco has been the fastest growing city in the country since the year 2000, so its had a good long run in the top spot. In 2011, Forbes magazine ranked Frisco number seven on their list of "Americas 25 Best Places to Move," and CNN ranked it among the best places to live. Frisco is a far northern suburb of the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, which is unofficially called "the metroplex" by locals. As they have since the 1990s, thousands of people flock to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Frisco in particular, every year, because you get a huge amount of bang for your buck here. Put on your boots and say a friendly "howdy, ya'll" to Frisco: you're going to like it here.

Having trouble with Craigslist Frisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Frisco, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Frisco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco 3 BedroomsFrisco Accessible ApartmentsFrisco Apartments under $1,000Frisco Apartments under $1,200Frisco Apartments under $1,300
Frisco Apartments under $900Frisco Apartments with BalconyFrisco Apartments with GarageFrisco Apartments with GymFrisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFrisco Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFrisco Apartments with Parking
Frisco Apartments with PoolFrisco Apartments with Washer-DryerFrisco Cheap PlacesFrisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsFrisco Furnished ApartmentsFrisco Pet Friendly PlacesFrisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District