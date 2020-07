Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse concierge courtyard dog grooming area dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access accessible basketball court bocce court

Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication. Our convenient location off Dallas North Tollway allows for easy commuting to downtown Dallas, and nearby Parkway Towne Crossing, Warren Sports Complex, and Preston Square are expedient dining, recreation, and shopping destinations. Experience style and luxury in one of our open-concept floorplans, which include nine to 16-foot ceilings, plank flooring, a gourmet kitchen, linen closets, washer and dryer, and a private patio or balcony. Residents can also take advantage of on-site amenities, such as a pool with upper and lower decks, tanning area, wet bar, BBQ zone, fitness center, and pet park with pet washing station. Additional conveniences include direct-access garages, carports, elevator access, and mail concierge. Contact us today to schedule a tour – we can’t wait to welcome you home!