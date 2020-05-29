All apartments in Frisco
4423 Republic Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:39 AM

4423 Republic Drive

4423 Republic Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4423 Republic Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/21/19 Great Location! This beautiful 2 story home located in fabulous guard gated 24-hr security community Heritage Lakes. Move-in ready w fresh paint & new carpet, vaulted ceilings, tall windows w plantation shutters throughout & stunning wood flooring. The open living and kitchen are perfect for entertaining and hosting family gatherings. The inviting back yard has a large cedar pergola complete with stamped concrete. Enjoy the fire pit. Resort-style community! w Par 3 executive golf, pool, lazy river, fitness facility, playgrounds, fishing & clubhouse with family events! close to Stonebriar shopping area, Legacy west, shops of Legacy, convenient location for sports venues & fast access to DFW & 121
Note**Home is not furnished.

$39 application fee. If tenant rents, will be reimbursed.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/frisco-tx?lid=11539813

(RLNE5194471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4423 Republic Drive have any available units?
4423 Republic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 4423 Republic Drive have?
Some of 4423 Republic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal.
Is 4423 Republic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4423 Republic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4423 Republic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4423 Republic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4423 Republic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4423 Republic Drive offers parking.
Does 4423 Republic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4423 Republic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4423 Republic Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4423 Republic Drive has a pool.
Does 4423 Republic Drive have accessible units?
No, 4423 Republic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4423 Republic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4423 Republic Drive has units with dishwashers.

