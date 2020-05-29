4423 Republic Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 10/21/19 Great Location! This beautiful 2 story home located in fabulous guard gated 24-hr security community Heritage Lakes. Move-in ready w fresh paint & new carpet, vaulted ceilings, tall windows w plantation shutters throughout & stunning wood flooring. The open living and kitchen are perfect for entertaining and hosting family gatherings. The inviting back yard has a large cedar pergola complete with stamped concrete. Enjoy the fire pit. Resort-style community! w Par 3 executive golf, pool, lazy river, fitness facility, playgrounds, fishing & clubhouse with family events! close to Stonebriar shopping area, Legacy west, shops of Legacy, convenient location for sports venues & fast access to DFW & 121

Note**Home is not furnished.



$39 application fee. If tenant rents, will be reimbursed.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/frisco-tx?lid=11539813



