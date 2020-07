Amenities

Bell Frisco Market Center (formerly know as Emerson Court in Frisco and Emerson Frisco Market Center) is a brand new addition to the Frisco Market Center area. These apartment homes feature 722 units with great amenities to complement any lifestyle, as well as community features to bring convenience and security. Choose from a unique variety of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans. These apartment homes will have uniquely designed open-concept kitchens, modern shaker-style cabinets with glass-front doors, and designer glass tile backsplashes with quartz and granite countertops. Residents will be able to relax in our indoor and outdoor lounges or resort-style pool and surrounding courtyard areas. Our community in Frisco is located off the Dallas North Tollway and Mainstreet. There are many great retail stores and restaurants nearby such as Main Event, Panera Bread, Pie Five Pizza Co., Simply Fit Foods, and Smoothie King. Emerson Court apartments are now available for rent. Learn more