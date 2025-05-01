All apartments in Frisco
Cortland at Stonebriar

(559) 254-4119
43 units available
1 Bed • 2 Beds • 3+ Beds
Location
3100 Ohio Dr, Frisco TX 75035
Amenities
In unit laundry, Nest technology, Patio / balcony, Granite counters, Pet friendly, 24hr maintenance + more
Price range
$1,346 - $2,646 per month
Commute

Price and Availability

Verified by Cortland at Stonebriar 16 MIN ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland at Stonebriar.

Connect with Cortland at Stonebriar

(559) 254-4119
Location

3100 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

In unit laundry
Nest technology
Patio / balcony
Granite counters
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
car charging
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the top-rated Frisco ISD and minutes away from high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment options, our Stonebriar apartment community offers a world of opportunity at your front door. Luxury apartment home features like granite countertops and wood-style flooring will make you proud to call any of our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Frisco, TX home.

Our apartments near Legacy West offer convenience to Sam Rayburn Tollway and Dallas North Tollway and major employers like Toyota, Liberty Mutual, and JP Morgan Chase makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, our Frisco apartments offer plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Stonebriar Centre or The Shops at Legacy, tee off at Topgolf, or get tickets to see a game at Toyota Stadium or Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

Frequently Asked Questions

