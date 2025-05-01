1 of 70
Price and Availability
Verified by Cortland at Stonebriar 16 MIN ago. Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland at Stonebriar.
Unit 1D - 455
$1,346
Unit 1B - 434
$1,366
Unit 1F - 104
$1,426
Unit 1F - 210
$1,416
Unit 1C - 250
$1,416
Unit 1E - 363
$1,426
Unit 1F - 207
$1,426
Location
3100 Ohio Dr, Frisco, TX 75035
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Located in the top-rated Frisco ISD and minutes away from high-end shopping, dining, and entertainment options, our Stonebriar apartment community offers a world of opportunity at your front door. Luxury apartment home features like granite countertops and wood-style flooring will make you proud to call any of our 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in Frisco, TX home.
Our apartments near Legacy West offer convenience to Sam Rayburn Tollway and Dallas North Tollway and major employers like Toyota, Liberty Mutual, and JP Morgan Chase makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, our Frisco apartments offer plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Stonebriar Centre or The Shops at Legacy, tee off at Topgolf, or get tickets to see a game at Toyota Stadium or Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
We are collecting reviews from verified residents who have toured or leased from Cortland at Stonebriar. Check back soon.
Verified reviews
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
rent
20
limit
2
fee
400
restrictions
Each apartment may have a maximum of two total cats or dogs, with a weight limit of 80 pounds per pet. Certain aggressive dog breeds, including mixed breeds, are not permitted. Restricted breeds/mixes include but are not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bull (also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Pit Bull Terrier), Cane Corso, or any Mastiff breed. Any animals that are not cats or dogs must continually stay in a cage or tank
Explore the Area
99 Ranch Market
0.4 mi
TESO Life
0.5 mi
Walmart Supercenter
0.5 mi
Patel Brothers
0.5 mi
Sam's Club
0.7 mi
Karmic Grounds
0.1 mi
Domino's
0.3 mi
Sonic
0.3 mi
Wendy's
0.4 mi
Red Lobster
0.4 mi
Hedgcoxe @ Preston - W - FS
1.6 mi
Hedgcoxe @ Preston - N - MB
1.7 mi
Preston @ San Jacinto - N - FS
1.7 mi
Hedgcoxe @ Dominion - S - FS
1.8 mi
Preston @ San Jacinto - S - NS
1.8 mi
Air Park-Dallas Airport
6.0 mi
Aero Country Airport
7.8 mi
Aero Country Airport
7.9 mi
Addison Airport
9.6 mi
Spanish Oaks Airport (Historic)
10.7 mi
7
Smith Elementary School
0.7 mi
7
Clark Middle School
0.8 mi
9
Hunt Middle School
1.1 mi
8
Riddle Elementary School
1.2 mi
8
Borchardt Elementary School
1.3 mi
Willow Pond Park
1.0 mi
Kathy Seei Park
1.1 mi
Haggard Park
1.1 mi
Heritage Yards at Plano
1.4 mi
Frisco Athletic Center
1.4 mi
LA Fitness
0.4 mi
Crunch Fitness
0.7 mi
PGA TOUR Superstore
0.7 mi
AMC Stonebriar 24
0.8 mi
Harter Strength and Conditioning
0.9 mi
Petco
0.7 mi
PetSmart
0.9 mi
CityVet - Frisco
1.3 mi
Plantation Pet Health Center
1.8 mi
Plantation Pet Health Center
1.8 mi
Frequently Asked Questions
Cortland at Stonebriar has 43 units available starting at $1,346 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
In Frisco, TX, the average rent is $1,421 for a studio, $1,628 for a 1-bedroom, $2,331 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,956 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Frisco, TX, check out our monthly Frisco, TX Rent Report.
Some of Cortland at Stonebriar's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Cortland at Stonebriar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, Cortland at Stonebriar is pet-friendly.
Yes, Cortland at Stonebriar offers parking.
Yes, Cortland at Stonebriar offers units with in unit laundry.
Yes, Cortland at Stonebriar has a pool.
Yes, Cortland at Stonebriar has accessible units.
No, Cortland at Stonebriar does not have units with dishwashers.