AMLI Frisco Crossing.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator extra storage microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport hot tub internet access smoke-free community

Different day, different pool. With two to choose from, you've got options. Our luxury apartments in Frisco are decked out to the nines with side-by-side refrigerators, slab granite counters, tile back splash and oversized garden tubs. Other amenities include a sky box overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark and an enormous maker space fully-outfitted for you to complete your next DIY project.Frisco's got a lot going on. Make one of the most happening areas in the Dallas Metroplex the place you stay. Our apartments near Dr. Pepper Ballpark are in a neighborhood that's home to the Dallas Cowboy's stomping grounds, high caliber shopping at The Star and Stonebriar Centre, a thriving culinary scene, as well as ample green space and golf options. Frisco is ideal for those seeking a cosmopolitan lifestyle to suit their everyday needs.