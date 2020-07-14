AMLI at the Ballpark

Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish

deposit: $200 per pet

fee: $300 per pet

limit: 2 pets maximum

rent: $10/ month per pet

restrictions: No exotic pets (such as reptiles, ferrets, pot belly pigs) are permitted. Dogs, if permitted: at a minimum, residents will not be allowed to have a dog that is a Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, German Shepherd, Malamute, Bull Terrier, wolf-dog hybrid, Chow-Chow, Great Dane, and any dog that Manager believes in its sole discretion is a cross breed of or related to any of these breeds. We may also restrict any breed that becomes known as aggressive, in Manager's sole discretion.