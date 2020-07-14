All apartments in Frisco
AMLI at the Ballpark
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI at the Ballpark

7755 John Q Hammons Dr. · (469) 732-3487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE! Ask for details. --- Now Offering Virtual and Self-Guided Tours by Appointment!
Location

7755 John Q Hammons Dr., Frisco, TX 75034

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1332 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,039

Studio · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,049

Studio · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,084

Studio · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 2208 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,179

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 2112 · Avail. now

$1,203

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

Unit 2117 · Avail. now

$1,203

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 697 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2229 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,529

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 2228 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,554

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 2213 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,609

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI at the Ballpark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
trash valet
If you're not a baseball fan already, our sky box overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark gives a good reason to start. Enjoy this along and other luxury amenities at our Frisco apartments like a resort-style pool, expertly-landscaped courtyard and more at our sustainably-built community certified at LEED Gold.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 months, 12+ Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1BR), $200 (2BR)
Move-in Fees: $75 (admin fee)
Additional: $20 Valet Waste $2 Pest Control
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/ month per pet
restrictions: No exotic pets (such as reptiles, ferrets, pot belly pigs) are permitted. Dogs, if permitted: at a minimum, residents will not be allowed to have a dog that is a Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, German Shepherd, Malamute, Bull Terrier, wolf-dog hybrid, Chow-Chow, Great Dane, and any dog that Manager believes in its sole discretion is a cross breed of or related to any of these breeds. We may also restrict any breed that becomes known as aggressive, in Manager's sole discretion.
Cats
restrictions: Cats must be spayed or neutered and preferably declawed.
Parking Details: garage parking; reserved parking: $50/month.
Storage Details: 4'x6' - $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI at the Ballpark have any available units?
AMLI at the Ballpark has 23 units available starting at $1,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI at the Ballpark have?
Some of AMLI at the Ballpark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI at the Ballpark currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI at the Ballpark is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today & Receive ONE MONTH FREE! Ask for details. --- Now Offering Virtual and Self-Guided Tours by Appointment!
Is AMLI at the Ballpark pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI at the Ballpark is pet friendly.
Does AMLI at the Ballpark offer parking?
Yes, AMLI at the Ballpark offers parking.
Does AMLI at the Ballpark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI at the Ballpark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI at the Ballpark have a pool?
Yes, AMLI at the Ballpark has a pool.
Does AMLI at the Ballpark have accessible units?
Yes, AMLI at the Ballpark has accessible units.
Does AMLI at the Ballpark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI at the Ballpark has units with dishwashers.
