AMLI at the Ballpark

Lease Length: 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 months, 12+ MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1BR), $200 (2BR)
Move-in Fees: $75 (admin fee)
Additional: $20 Valet Waste
$2 Pest Control
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/ month per pet
restrictions: No exotic pets (such as reptiles, ferrets, pot belly pigs) are permitted. Dogs, if permitted: at a minimum, residents will not be allowed to have a dog that is a Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, German Shepherd, Malamute, Bull Terrier, wolf-dog hybrid, Chow-Chow, Great Dane, and any dog that Manager believes in its sole discretion is a cross breed of or related to any of these breeds. We may also restrict any breed that becomes known as aggressive, in Manager's sole discretion.
Cats
restrictions: Cats must be spayed or neutered and preferably declawed.
Parking Details: garage parking;
reserved parking: $50/month.
Storage Details: 4'x6' - $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.