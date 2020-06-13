Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:42 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Denison, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,107
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1218 W Main St
1218 West Main Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1174 sqft
- (RLNE5814187)

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
120 E Monterey Street
120 East Monterey Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3200 sqft
Charming open floor plan duplex located in quiet neighborhood in Denison, Tx. These duplex have been renovated with new fixtures and paint. 2 bed 1 bath with in unit laundry connections. Pet friendly with size and breed restrictions and $300.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1202 Munson
1202 W Munson St, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath duplex in quiet West Denison neighborhood. Short walk to park, private patio, split bedrooms for privacy, and extra storage outside.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1818 Woodland Park Drive
1818 Woodland Park, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1742 sqft
BRICK, LOW TRAFFIC, 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE, CHA,

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2616 Flora Lane
2616 Flora Ln, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
Two Year Old Brick Home with wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, granite kitchen and bathroom counter tops. Oil Rubbed Bronze fixtures and hardware. Custom cabinets painted white.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1212 W Morton Street
1212 West Morton Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1693 sqft
Nicely updated Craftsman style home in a convenient location with great curb appeal.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
214 W Walker Street
214 West Walker Street, Denison, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
662 sqft
Very nice private home with ramp to front if needed. Redone exterior and interior

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Lillis Lane
715 South Lillis Lane, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2080 sqft
This split level house has lots of space with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large den (converted garage) plus a large living and dining space with hardwood floors on the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2821 W Washington Street
2821 West Washington Street, Denison, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2524 sqft
Brand new home Minutes from shopping, restaurants and lake Texoma. Featuring Fully sodded yard with full sprinkler system.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
727 W Johnson Street
727 W Johnson St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
Brand new duplex 2 units. Sodded front and back.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
626 W Crawford Street
626 West Crawford Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1074 sqft
Very nice fully updated 3-2 centrally located in Denison. Wood plank floors with carpet in the bedrooms. This is a must see it wont last long.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3113 S Fm 131
3113 Fm 131, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1669 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath fully remodeled from foundation to roof! New flooring, appliances, cabinets, light fixtures, countertops, paint. New HVAC and water heater. Kitchen is open to dining and living. Huge lot!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1614 W Hull Street
1614 West Hull Street, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1846 sqft
Pre-Rehab Special! Lease now before it's completely done and save some money! Rent goes up after it's completed.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
924 West Coffin Street
924 West Coffin Street, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath newly renovated apartment. Al bills paid. Conveniently located near HWY 75 and HWY 69. Minutes away from Grayson and Austin College. Access to free laundry facilities onsite.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
101 Twining Drive
101 Twining Drive, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1236 sqft
New remodel coming soon! The month of June will be FREE. Going to be a beautiful 3 bed home in a quiet neighborhood only a short 7 minute drive to TMC Hospital and Gateway Village.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
823 W Monterey St
823 W Monterey St, Denison, TX
3 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Duplex in Denison. Quiet neighborhood and close knit community. Conveniently located near historic downtown Denison. Offers easy access to all major roadways. Lawn care is included in the cost of the rent.

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Belle Maison Court
3910 Belle Avenue, Denison, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3002 sqft
New construction, gated community, 5 bedroom, 4 full bathrooms, transitional style home with quartz countertops throughout , stainless appliances , Martin High school district with top schools in Arlington! 2-Year lease is minimum.
Results within 1 mile of Denison

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
172 Coushatta Drive
172 Coushatta Drive, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Unique dome home on one acre with detached garage. Master bedroom upstairs with private bath and walk in closet. Two bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Peaceful setting close to shopping and freeway and new Denison High School.
Results within 5 miles of Denison
Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$560
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
$
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1101 Southridge Lane
1101 Southridge Ln, Grayson County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
Brand New 3 bed 2 bath House for Lease in Sherman - Brand New House with great open floor plan! Lot of natural lights throughout the house. Great living room for family entertaining. Nice kitchen with great appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 S Maxey St
604 South Maxey Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Brick Home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851743)
City GuideDenison
Welcome to Denison! This historical Texas railroad town has a good mix of suburban convenience and small town charm. Now let’s take a closer look at some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams.
Life in Denison

Denison is located in northeastern Texas, a little over 70 miles from the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and less than 10 miles from the Oklahoma border. The city was founded as a railroad depot in 1872, and this history can still be seen in the charming downtown area. Denison is also the birthplace of the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D. Eisenhower. The city has seen recent growth in the last few years, and new development has blurred the boundaries between Denison and neighboring Sherman.

By and large the main Denison attraction is the large Lake Texoma, which during the summer months attracts tourists and locals alike. Eisenhower State Park provides hiking and biking trails, as well as boating, fishing and waterskiing.

That historic downtown I mentioned earlier has undergone recent renovations to make it friendlier to locals and tourists. A strip of art galleries, antique shops, local eateries and even loft apartments has been established in the area. Most residents tend to avoid living downtown, however, as the crime rate tends to render the area a bit unsafe, especially at night.

Shopping, dining and entertainment can also be found in the chain stores located in the more suburban feeling areas of town. If all else fails, a weekend trip to Dallas-Fort Worth isn’t out of the question.

Most of the best housing options will be located in the more rural and suburban feeling communities outside of Denison’s urban areas. Here, families, retired folks and young singles mix in settled communities with great rental options of all sizes—from studio apartments for rent to three bedroom rental homes.

North Denison, as well as west on the road to Pottsboro, remain the best, most desirable areas for residents. You’ll find several apartment rentals, some in complexes with amenities including gyms, swimming pools, clubhouses and tennis courts. Two bedroom apartments in this desirable region generally range from $500 to $650 a month.

You’ll also find great, safe neighborhoods to the south and southwest of the city center. Here there’s a good mix of rental homes and the occasional cheap apartment in well-maintained buildings. Two bedroom apartments in this area range from $450 to $600, while two bedroom rental homes can range from $650 to $900.

Occasionally you’ll find other rental properties scattered throughout town that may not be in the best location, but are great otherwise. Use your head before signing a lease, and try to avoid the area to the west of city center at all costs.

Overall, Denison apartment rentals are incredibly pet friendly. Many apartment complexes and rental homes will allow both dogs and cats, though you may have to pay a nominal pet deposit at your lease signing.

So welcome to Denison! Enjoy all that this up-and-coming former railroad town has to offer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Denison?
The average rent price for Denison rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,270.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Denison?
Some of the colleges located in the Denison area include Grayson College, Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Denison?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Denison from include Dallas, Plano, Garland, Frisco, and Carrollton.

