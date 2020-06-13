/
53 Apartments for rent in Krum, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
15 Units Available
Estate Villas at Krum
4891 Masch Branch Rd, Krum, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1282 sqft
Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Amenities include clubhouse with coffee cafe, 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
107 Nighthawk Dr
107 Nighthawk Drive, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1989 sqft
This Energy Star home offers Four bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The downstairs master bedroom is a perfect place to get away. Three of the four bedrooms offer walk-in closets for that "extra stuff" that needs to be stored.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5104 Meadow Lane
5104 Meadow Lane, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1746 sqft
Check out this 3 bedroom 2 bath plus study home in Apsen Park with lawn care included! The granite countertops, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, upgraded cabinets, carpet, and tile throughout the home take it a step up from most rental properties.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
316 Chisholm Trail
316 Chisholm Trail, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Krum! A must see. Has stylish appliance in open concept kitchen, dining and living area. Fenced in large backyard. This home has a spacious two car garage. Great for a family! A must see! No pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1619 Kawati Way
1619 Kawati Way, Krum, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1858 sqft
3 Bedrooms plus study, 3 FULL Baths in a one story plan!3 Car Garage! Open floor plan with no wasted space! Large living area open to kitchen and dining. Granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Krum
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
8 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
792 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apartment in North Denton - Prime Location: Modern, Freshly Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in a prime location in north Denton. Quiet apartment complex with hard surface floors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
72 Units Available
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1149 sqft
Forget everything you know about apartments because Discovery Park is taking luxury living to a new level. Discovery Park apartments in Denton, Texas, offers a unique blend of garden-style apartments and a wrap-around complex.
Last updated June 9 at 10:08pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s something about the 70’s that makes us all wish we were born a couple decades earlier. That’s why we created Vintage Pads — contemporary style with 1970’s flair! Of course, it’s still the 21st century.
Last updated May 15 at 04:42pm
1 Unit Available
Lights
1607 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Never pay for an expensive campus parking pass again! The UNT campus shines bright across the street from our front door. The Lights are also just one block from the best late-night spots on Fry Street.
Last updated April 22 at 09:01pm
3 Units Available
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street, Denton, TX
Studio
$810
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
860 sqft
Our name says it all. For the best location in town, look no further than Across The Street Apartments. We’re right next to UNT campus and one block from Fry Street.
Last updated May 15 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St, Denton, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
These spacious UNT apartments located just blocks from campus are anything but ordinary. These units were designed with the UNT student lifestyle in mind, featuring environmentally friendly materials and custom mosaic kitchen backsplashes.
Results within 10 miles of Krum
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
27 Units Available
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1071 sqft
19Twenty Apartments, located in Denton, TX, offers pet-friendly, comfortable apartments in a community that cares about your needs.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1005 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, garden tubs and large closets. Community includes a business center, playground and pool. Minutes from Lewisville Lake. Close to Highway Loop 288 for convenient transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1115 sqft
Coronado Villas located in Denton, Texas features the quality living at affordable prices.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
218 Units Available
Square9
315 South Locust Street, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$854
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1427 sqft
Introducing Square 9 apartment homes now for rent in Denton, Texas. Square9 is Denton's premiere upscale living experience within walking distance of Denton Square.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Trails of Sanger
11501 Marion Rd, Sanger, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant units in a park-like setting near Interstate 35. Ray Roberts State Park is a short drive away. Spacious floor plans include plenty of storage areas. In-unit connections accomodate full-size washing machines and dryers.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1139 sqft
The Veranda homes take apartment living to the next level. The Veranda brings modern luxury apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Denton, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E, Denton, TX
Studio
$818
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$879
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
921 sqft
Sleek homes right near I-35. Close to the Golden Triangle Mall for convenient shopping. Residents have access to a volleyball court, pool and basketball court on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
6 Units Available
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado North in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
8 Units Available
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1035 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mckinney Park in Denton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
8 Units Available
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd, Denton, TX
2 Bedrooms
$858
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1100 sqft
If you are looking for a great two or three bedroom apartment home in Denton, Texas that is bright, spacious and conveniently located close to everywhere that matters to you, then look no further than Waterford at Spencer Oaks! Come see what
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
1 Unit Available
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
859 sqft
Welcome To Trinity Pines Apartment Homes in Denton, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
33 Units Available
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
Indulge in the good life at Westwind Apartments in Denton, Texas where you'll experience the gold standard of community living.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Krum rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,420.
Some of the colleges located in the Krum area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Krum from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
