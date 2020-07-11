Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Frisco, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Frisco apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month...
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
39 Units Available
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,106
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,246
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1212 sqft
Within walking distance to Stonebriar Mall. Unique townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens and stylish bathrooms. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a skybox suite overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr., Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,039
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,203
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1141 sqft
Adjacent to the Frisco Sports Complex and Stonebriar Centre, this green community offers something for everyone. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
199 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from the Dallas North Tollway and Main Street. Easy access to downtown. Large apartments with plush carpeting, new appliances and huge closets. Lounge, internet cafe and business center for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
77 Units Available
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,235
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1388 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry, ice-makers and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a fire pit, cafe and pool. Near the Center at Preston Ridge for convenient shopping and dining. Close to Dr. Pepper Ballpark.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
60 Units Available
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Thirteen-foot ceilings, plank flooring and granite countertops characterize these spacious homes. Residents have access to a tanning studio, fitness centers and a business center. Close to Frisco Sports Complex.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
44 Units Available
Kilby
8455 Grace Street, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1248 sqft
Welcome to Kilby, where warm and welcoming spaces bring a level of refinement reflective of the rich history of industry ever-present throughout our Frisco location.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,260
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wade Crossing Apartment Homes offer all the comforts of home in a pristine setting that can't be beat. It's time you pampered yourself with the lifestyle you have always deserved.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
27 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$920
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Frisco
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,192
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Results within 5 miles of Frisco
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
86 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
252 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1114 sqft
Premium apartments on Texas State Highway 289, just footsteps from a bus stop. Apartments come with bathtub, dishwasher and air conditioning. Game room, media room and business center on the complex.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,077
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1618 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
99 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,066
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
29 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1539 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
22 Units Available
Stonebridge Ranch
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
195 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
16 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
17 Units Available
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1091 sqft
Invest in the excitement and energy at Hidden Creek Apartment Homes located in Allen, and just steps away from the 'Flare and Fun' of Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms.
City Guide for Frisco, TX

Even though today you have to dodge thousands of cars on the streets of Frisco, once upon a time you had to watch out for little surprises left behind by the cattle being driven on the trails here instead. During the pioneer days, the land that is now Frisco was used for cattle drives from Austin. But don't worry, these days you wont see any cattle here, unless theyre on a private ranch somewhere off the beaten path.

Frisco's biggest claim to fame is that it is the fastest growing city in the entire United States right now. In fact, Frisco has been the fastest growing city in the country since the year 2000, so its had a good long run in the top spot. In 2011, Forbes magazine ranked Frisco number seven on their list of "Americas 25 Best Places to Move," and CNN ranked it among the best places to live. Frisco is a far northern suburb of the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area, which is unofficially called "the metroplex" by locals. As they have since the 1990s, thousands of people flock to the Dallas/Fort Worth area, and Frisco in particular, every year, because you get a huge amount of bang for your buck here. Put on your boots and say a friendly "howdy, ya'll" to Frisco: you're going to like it here.

Having trouble with Craigslist Frisco? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Frisco, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Frisco apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Frisco apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

