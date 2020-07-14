All apartments in Dallas
Village Green
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Village Green

Open Now until 5:30pm
5350 Amesbury Dr · (865) 401-8194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5350 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2109 · Avail. Aug 7

$882

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 0311 · Avail. Aug 10

$884

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 0308 · Avail. Jul 15

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 0415 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
With its tall pines and live oaks and many shades of (you know) landscaping, Green earns its name everyday right through to the private tennis courts (this is the only neighborhood in The Village with its own courts). Lovers Lane is the southern border of Green and offers easy commutes to and from downtown Dallas. Living at the Green means living in an oasis while being in the center of the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant.
Deposit: $250 one bedroom, $350 two bedroom. Possible one month's rent worth for additional deposit if approved with conditions.
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee per unit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Tenant may provide own policy, minimum liability of $100,000.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Doberman Pinscher, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Chow, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Great Dane, Bull Mastiff, Wolf-Hybrid, Poisonous Arachnids, Boa Constrictors, Mice, Poisonous Snakes, Rabbits, Komodo Dragons, Rats, Fish Tanks Larger Than 101 Gallons, No mixes of restricted breeds permitted, 65 pound weight limit at maturity
Parking Details: Free first come first served parking. Reserved covered parking is additional $35 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Green have any available units?
Village Green has 45 units available starting at $882 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Green have?
Some of Village Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Green currently offering any rent specials?
Village Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Green is pet friendly.
Does Village Green offer parking?
Yes, Village Green offers parking.
Does Village Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Green have a pool?
Yes, Village Green has a pool.
Does Village Green have accessible units?
Yes, Village Green has accessible units.
Does Village Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Green has units with dishwashers.
