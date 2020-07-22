The Positano 55+

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning Property Amenities business center elevator gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly cc payments e-payments online portal

The Positano is an affordable apartment community designed specifically for independent adults 55+! Located in Dallas, Texas, The Positano goes the extra mile offering a wide range of services and programs to help you stay involved and active. Our Resident Activity Coordinator reassures that you will be welcomed into the community and connected to the services you need. The Positano offers everything from exercise and water aerobics programs to continuing education, social activities and free scheduled transportation. Residents can also enjoy large patios, tiled entryways, Caribbean style pool, and walk-in closets. Our ideal location in Dallas puts you minutes from fine dining and multiple shopping centers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Towne Market Shopping Center. You’ll also have easy access to highway 80, I-30 and I-635. Lease today at The Positano apartments!