The Positano 55+
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

The Positano 55+

2519 John West Road · (833) 295-1637
Location

2519 John West Road, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07309 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 21101 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 06214 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Positano 55+.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
pool
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
The Positano is an affordable apartment community designed specifically for independent adults 55+! Located in Dallas, Texas, The Positano goes the extra mile offering a wide range of services and programs to help you stay involved and active. Our Resident Activity Coordinator reassures that you will be welcomed into the community and connected to the services you need. The Positano offers everything from exercise and water aerobics programs to continuing education, social activities and free scheduled transportation. Residents can also enjoy large patios, tiled entryways, Caribbean style pool, and walk-in closets. Our ideal location in Dallas puts you minutes from fine dining and multiple shopping centers including Walmart, Sam’s Club, and Towne Market Shopping Center. You’ll also have easy access to highway 80, I-30 and I-635. Lease today at The Positano apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: Limit 2 Pets Per Home
rent: $10/monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply* *Call for Details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Positano 55+ have any available units?
The Positano 55+ has 3 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Positano 55+ have?
Some of The Positano 55+'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Positano 55+ currently offering any rent specials?
The Positano 55+ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Positano 55+ pet-friendly?
Yes, The Positano 55+ is pet friendly.
Does The Positano 55+ offer parking?
No, The Positano 55+ does not offer parking.
Does The Positano 55+ have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Positano 55+ does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Positano 55+ have a pool?
Yes, The Positano 55+ has a pool.
Does The Positano 55+ have accessible units?
Yes, The Positano 55+ has accessible units.
Does The Positano 55+ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Positano 55+ has units with dishwashers.
