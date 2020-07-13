Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room game room internet access lobby pool table

The Merc is more than a place to live. It is a place of history, rooted in the city's legacy of entrepreneurship, industriousness, and the good life. Completed in 1942, the 523-foot Mercantile Tower with its stately clock and soaring spire was the home of the Mercantile National Bank, founded and owned by Dallas' powerhouse banker and civic leader, Robert L. Thornton. This landmark building has reclaimed its place of honor amidst Dallas' vibrant skyline.