Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:27 PM

The Merc

1800 Main St · (972) 954-1268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1800 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0902 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 1309 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0911 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Unit 0605 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Merc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
game room
internet access
lobby
pool table
The Merc is more than a place to live. It is a place of history, rooted in the city's legacy of entrepreneurship, industriousness, and the good life. Completed in 1942, the 523-foot Mercantile Tower with its stately clock and soaring spire was the home of the Mercantile National Bank, founded and owned by Dallas' powerhouse banker and civic leader, Robert L. Thornton. This landmark building has reclaimed its place of honor amidst Dallas' vibrant skyline.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restriction and deposits apply. Please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Other, assigned. Underground Parking available. One bedroom homes can reserve a max of 1 parking space for $70. Two bedroom homes can reserve one space for $70 or $175 for a tandem space. Please contact leasing office for complete details.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $35-$55/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Merc have any available units?
The Merc has 26 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Merc have?
Some of The Merc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Merc currently offering any rent specials?
The Merc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Merc pet-friendly?
Yes, The Merc is pet friendly.
Does The Merc offer parking?
Yes, The Merc offers parking.
Does The Merc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Merc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Merc have a pool?
Yes, The Merc has a pool.
Does The Merc have accessible units?
No, The Merc does not have accessible units.
Does The Merc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Merc has units with dishwashers.
