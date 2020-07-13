All apartments in Dallas
The Laurel

8600 Preston Rd · (980) 295-1450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8600 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75225
Preston Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0235 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 0109 · Avail. now

$3,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. now

$3,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1480 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0245 · Avail. now

$2,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Unit 0129 · Avail. now

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Unit 0329 · Avail. now

$3,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Laurel.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cc payments
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
NOW LEASING! Welcome to The Laurel, a boutique luxury apartment community located in the heart of the beautiful and upscale Preston Hollow neighborhood in Dallas. Are you ready for luxury living in Dallas? Consider this your invitation to experience it for yourself. Come browse through the expansive floor plans and discover the lifestyle that you have always wanted. With the kind of amenities, you’d expect from upscale living, these Preston Hollow apartments in Dallas also feature gorgeous city views, fantastic local shops, and eateries found only in the Preston Hollow neighborhood such as Dish Preston Hollow, R+D Kitchen, and Princi Italia. Our apartments are also located near Highland Park. Take a virtual tour of our property and be prepared to be taken away by how relaxing and elegant these apartments are.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: 1X1 is $350, 2X2 $550, 3X3 $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Laurel have any available units?
The Laurel has 29 units available starting at $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Laurel have?
Some of The Laurel's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Laurel currently offering any rent specials?
The Laurel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Laurel pet-friendly?
Yes, The Laurel is pet friendly.
Does The Laurel offer parking?
Yes, The Laurel offers parking.
Does The Laurel have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Laurel offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Laurel have a pool?
Yes, The Laurel has a pool.
Does The Laurel have accessible units?
No, The Laurel does not have accessible units.
Does The Laurel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Laurel has units with dishwashers.
