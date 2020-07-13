Amenities
NOW LEASING! Welcome to The Laurel, a boutique luxury apartment community located in the heart of the beautiful and upscale Preston Hollow neighborhood in Dallas. Are you ready for luxury living in Dallas? Consider this your invitation to experience it for yourself. Come browse through the expansive floor plans and discover the lifestyle that you have always wanted. With the kind of amenities, you’d expect from upscale living, these Preston Hollow apartments in Dallas also feature gorgeous city views, fantastic local shops, and eateries found only in the Preston Hollow neighborhood such as Dish Preston Hollow, R+D Kitchen, and Princi Italia. Our apartments are also located near Highland Park. Take a virtual tour of our property and be prepared to be taken away by how relaxing and elegant these apartments are.