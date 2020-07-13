Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access cc payments dog grooming area dog park e-payments online portal smoke-free community

NOW LEASING! Welcome to The Laurel, a boutique luxury apartment community located in the heart of the beautiful and upscale Preston Hollow neighborhood in Dallas. Are you ready for luxury living in Dallas? Consider this your invitation to experience it for yourself. Come browse through the expansive floor plans and discover the lifestyle that you have always wanted. With the kind of amenities, you’d expect from upscale living, these Preston Hollow apartments in Dallas also feature gorgeous city views, fantastic local shops, and eateries found only in the Preston Hollow neighborhood such as Dish Preston Hollow, R+D Kitchen, and Princi Italia. Our apartments are also located near Highland Park. Take a virtual tour of our property and be prepared to be taken away by how relaxing and elegant these apartments are.