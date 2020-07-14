All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Stoneridge

Open Now until 6pm
501 North Marsalis Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-107 · Avail. now

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 1-106 · Avail. now

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-203 · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneridge.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Oak Cliff Collective features eight communities located in the artsy Oak Cliff neighborhood. Known for its diversity, this neighborhood contains the famed Bishop Arts District, Kessler Park, Texas Theater, the Dallas Zoo, and much more. Stop by our regional leasing office to check out the area and see our available apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $149 based on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
restrictions: 50lbs
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneridge have any available units?
Stoneridge has 3 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Stoneridge have?
Some of Stoneridge's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneridge currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stoneridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Stoneridge is pet friendly.
Does Stoneridge offer parking?
Yes, Stoneridge offers parking.
Does Stoneridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stoneridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneridge have a pool?
No, Stoneridge does not have a pool.
Does Stoneridge have accessible units?
No, Stoneridge does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stoneridge has units with dishwashers.
