501 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203 Botello
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1-107 · Avail. now
$805
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft
Unit 1-106 · Avail. now
$805
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1-203 · Avail. now
$925
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneridge.
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
Oak Cliff Collective features eight communities located in the artsy Oak Cliff neighborhood. Known for its diversity, this neighborhood contains the famed Bishop Arts District, Kessler Park, Texas Theater, the Dallas Zoo, and much more. Stop by our regional leasing office to check out the area and see our available apartments.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water