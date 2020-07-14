Stoneridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly internet access

Oak Cliff Collective features eight communities located in the artsy Oak Cliff neighborhood. Known for its diversity, this neighborhood contains the famed Bishop Arts District, Kessler Park, Texas Theater, the Dallas Zoo, and much more. Stop by our regional leasing office to check out the area and see our available apartments.