Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub

A HIGHER STATE OF LIVING IN STATE THOMAS. The neighborhood you want. The residences you desire. Elevate your style of life at Stella. Experience a fusion of luxury and modern living in one and two bedroom urban apartment residences with designer upgrades, rooftop lounge with downtown views or socialize at the intimate infinity-edge pool. Why settle for less when you can live like you own it? Stella's lifestyle amenities include: Rooftop Terrace with Stunning Views of Downtown, the Arts District and Uptown, Landscaped Resident Courtyard with Infinity-Edge Saltwater Swimming Pool, Fire Pit, Outdoor Kitchen, Various Lounge Areas and Fountain Feature Indoor Resident Lounge with Relaxation Room, Resident Conference Center, Motivating Fitness Center featuring Techno Gym, Private On-Site Dog Park, Wi-Fi Connectivity in All Common Areas, and Private Garages*. Each apartment includes Chef-Inspired Kitchens Equipped with Quartz Countertops and Designer Backsplash, Real Hardwood Flooring, ...