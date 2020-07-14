Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court parking gym on-site laundry bike storage carport hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Searching for an apartment is all about fit. Does it accommodate your lifestyle, your desired location and most importantly, your budget? Balancing these three things can be tough, but here at Riverwalk Apartments in northeast Dallas, we think weХve got the right combination to meet your needs.We offer comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, each of which comes with air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Select units also feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections and fireplaces. There are two different 1-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from, and a very spacious 2-bedroom layout as well. Hurry in today to pick which one is right for you!Riverwalk Apartments not only allows pets, but we also have a special pet area just for your four-legged friends! We are near to several area parks, including the White Rock Lake Dog Park. Ask your leasing agent for more information on our Pet Policy!If youХre seeking an apartment community with a laidback vibe in a tranquil park-like setting, then youХve found the right place. Set back among the shady trees, Riverwalk Apartments is unlike any other in the Dallas metro area. Our property features a winding creek, lighted footpaths and various outdoor amenities that include a swimming pool and creek-side volleyball court. Just 20 minutes from downtown Dallas, you would hardly know youХre still in the city!Riverwalk Apartments is conveniently located for a variety of other reasons as well. Students and staff of Richland College will appreciate our proximity to campus, which is directly to our west. Likewise, employees of Texas Instruments and Medical City Hospital will find their daily commute to be less of a grind with our easy access to I-75 and I-635. We are also located within several miles of the DART Red and Blue Lines.For more information or a guided tour of Riverwalk Apartments contact our leasing office today! WeХd be happy to show you around!