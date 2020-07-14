All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Riverwalk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Riverwalk

12920 Audelia Rd · (480) 470-5848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12920 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX 75243

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 279 · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 168 · Avail. Aug 15

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 165 · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 124 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverwalk.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
parking
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
carport
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Searching for an apartment is all about fit. Does it accommodate your lifestyle, your desired location and most importantly, your budget? Balancing these three things can be tough, but here at Riverwalk Apartments in northeast Dallas, we think weХve got the right combination to meet your needs.We offer comfortable one and two bedroom apartments, each of which comes with air conditioning and private patio or balcony. Select units also feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections and fireplaces. There are two different 1-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from, and a very spacious 2-bedroom layout as well. Hurry in today to pick which one is right for you!Riverwalk Apartments not only allows pets, but we also have a special pet area just for your four-legged friends! We are near to several area parks, including the White Rock Lake Dog Park. Ask your leasing agent for more information on our Pet Policy!If youХre seeking an apartment community with a laidback vibe in a tranquil park-like setting, then youХve found the right place. Set back among the shady trees, Riverwalk Apartments is unlike any other in the Dallas metro area. Our property features a winding creek, lighted footpaths and various outdoor amenities that include a swimming pool and creek-side volleyball court. Just 20 minutes from downtown Dallas, you would hardly know youХre still in the city!Riverwalk Apartments is conveniently located for a variety of other reasons as well. Students and staff of Richland College will appreciate our proximity to campus, which is directly to our west. Likewise, employees of Texas Instruments and Medical City Hospital will find their daily commute to be less of a grind with our easy access to I-75 and I-635. We are also located within several miles of the DART Red and Blue Lines.For more information or a guided tour of Riverwalk Apartments contact our leasing office today! WeХd be happy to show you around!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $175 (1 bedroom), $275 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 spot), Open lot, parking sticker required: included in lease (2 stickers).
Storage Details: Storage is located the residents' carport stall

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Riverwalk have any available units?
Riverwalk has 13 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverwalk have?
Some of Riverwalk's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverwalk currently offering any rent specials?
Riverwalk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverwalk pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverwalk is pet friendly.
Does Riverwalk offer parking?
Yes, Riverwalk offers parking.
Does Riverwalk have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverwalk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverwalk have a pool?
Yes, Riverwalk has a pool.
Does Riverwalk have accessible units?
No, Riverwalk does not have accessible units.
Does Riverwalk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverwalk has units with dishwashers.

