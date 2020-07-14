River Park At The Galleria.

Lease Length: 4, 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $30/month. Covered Carports Available.