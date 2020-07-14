All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
River Park At The Galleria
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

River Park At The Galleria

14100 Montfort Dr · (682) 204-2122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14100 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75254

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1-1

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

A-2-1

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

A-3-1

$905

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B-1-1

$1,049

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

B-2-1

$1,179

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 921 sqft

B-3-1

$1,209

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River Park At The Galleria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
At River Park, you'll enjoy all of the features and amenities you'd expect in a luxury apartment community! Relax at one of our two sparkling siwmming pools, complete with grilling area and an expansive sundeck or spend some time at our 24-hour fitness center. The point is - there is always something to do at River Park.\nOur community is nestled amoung native, sprawling trees, professionally maintained landscaping and plenty of green areas. River Park's courtyards are perfect for an afternoon stroll or maybe you prefer to spend some time with your pet in our over-sized pet park!\nContact us today for more information - You're going to love River Park!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4, 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $30/month. Covered Carports Available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does River Park At The Galleria have any available units?
River Park At The Galleria offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $885 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,049. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does River Park At The Galleria have?
Some of River Park At The Galleria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River Park At The Galleria currently offering any rent specials?
River Park At The Galleria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River Park At The Galleria pet-friendly?
Yes, River Park At The Galleria is pet friendly.
Does River Park At The Galleria offer parking?
Yes, River Park At The Galleria offers parking.
Does River Park At The Galleria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, River Park At The Galleria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does River Park At The Galleria have a pool?
Yes, River Park At The Galleria has a pool.
Does River Park At The Galleria have accessible units?
No, River Park At The Galleria does not have accessible units.
Does River Park At The Galleria have units with dishwashers?
No, River Park At The Galleria does not have units with dishwashers.

