All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM
McCallum Oaks
17708 Dickerson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17708 Dickerson Street, Dallas, TX 75252
Highlands of McKamy
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Outstanding, close to UTD, shopping, dining, Tollway & G. Bush. Dallas address w Plano ISD. 2.5 BR Full Bath includes all appliances, large covered patio and fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does McCallum Oaks have any available units?
McCallum Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does McCallum Oaks have?
Some of McCallum Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is McCallum Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
McCallum Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McCallum Oaks pet-friendly?
No, McCallum Oaks is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does McCallum Oaks offer parking?
Yes, McCallum Oaks offers parking.
Does McCallum Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, McCallum Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does McCallum Oaks have a pool?
No, McCallum Oaks does not have a pool.
Does McCallum Oaks have accessible units?
No, McCallum Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does McCallum Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McCallum Oaks has units with dishwashers.
