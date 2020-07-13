All apartments in Dallas
Marquis at Turtle Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Marquis at Turtle Creek

3001 Sale St · (469) 214-7010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: 99 - $99 App & Admin - $151.00 off
Location

3001 Sale St, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,177

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$1,196

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 658 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 424 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,208

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$2,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marquis at Turtle Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
garage
parking
courtyard
guest parking
package receiving
Welcome to Vines at Turtle Creek, an exquisite community of apartments near the extremely desirable area of Uptown Dallas. Here, you’ll experience upscale living in our spacious one and two-bedroom homes, where you’ll find gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, large bedrooms, and walk-in closets. Within each of our Dallas, TX apartments for rent, you’ll also have stylish designer touches like granite countertops and crown molding. The Vines at Turtle Creek is nestled in a wonderful area of Uptown Dallas that is in the epicenter of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, and is just steps from the gorgeous greenery at Oak Lawn and Turtle Creek Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: We love your well behaved pets! RPM welcomes all dog breeds, ages, and sizes. Pet interview needed. All fees are per pet.
Storage Details: Extra closet space in each units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marquis at Turtle Creek have any available units?
Marquis at Turtle Creek has 8 units available starting at $1,177 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Marquis at Turtle Creek have?
Some of Marquis at Turtle Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marquis at Turtle Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Marquis at Turtle Creek is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: 99 - $99 App & Admin - $151.00 off
Is Marquis at Turtle Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Marquis at Turtle Creek is pet friendly.
Does Marquis at Turtle Creek offer parking?
Yes, Marquis at Turtle Creek offers parking.
Does Marquis at Turtle Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marquis at Turtle Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marquis at Turtle Creek have a pool?
Yes, Marquis at Turtle Creek has a pool.
Does Marquis at Turtle Creek have accessible units?
No, Marquis at Turtle Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Marquis at Turtle Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marquis at Turtle Creek has units with dishwashers.
