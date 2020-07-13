Marquis at Turtle Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed garage parking courtyard guest parking package receiving

Welcome to Vines at Turtle Creek, an exquisite community of apartments near the extremely desirable area of Uptown Dallas. Here, you’ll experience upscale living in our spacious one and two-bedroom homes, where you’ll find gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, large bedrooms, and walk-in closets. Within each of our Dallas, TX apartments for rent, you’ll also have stylish designer touches like granite countertops and crown molding. The Vines at Turtle Creek is nestled in a wonderful area of Uptown Dallas that is in the epicenter of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, and is just steps from the gorgeous greenery at Oak Lawn and Turtle Creek Parks.