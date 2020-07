Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Breed restrictions apply. For more information, please call our leasing office.

restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. For more information, please call our leasing office.

Garage lot. Parking Garage available. Please call for details. Parking available in our controlled access parking garage. Reserved spaces $75/month.

Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Garage available. Please call for details. Parking available in our controlled access parking garage. Reserved spaces $75/month.

Storage Details: Storage units available both climate controlled and not in a variety of sizes ranging from $75 to $150.