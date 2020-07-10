Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Greenwood Flats
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Greenwood Flats
5714 Mccommas Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
5714 Mccommas Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This stunning new condo boasts 2-2 plus a home office-gym, spacious laundry room, outdoor space and garage parking. Walkable to Lower Greenville! See link for matterport virtual walk through.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Greenwood Flats have any available units?
Greenwood Flats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does Greenwood Flats have?
Some of Greenwood Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Greenwood Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Greenwood Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenwood Flats pet-friendly?
No, Greenwood Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does Greenwood Flats offer parking?
Yes, Greenwood Flats offers parking.
Does Greenwood Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Greenwood Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenwood Flats have a pool?
No, Greenwood Flats does not have a pool.
Does Greenwood Flats have accessible units?
No, Greenwood Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Greenwood Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenwood Flats has units with dishwashers.
