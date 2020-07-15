Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving internet access internet cafe

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Come home to Forest Hills Apartments and discover our superior standard of living! Located close to I-635 in the prestigious Lake Highlands neighborhood in Dallas, TX, our-pet friendly one and two-bedroom homes offer the lifestyle and convenience that you’ve always dreamed of. Within our beautifully landscaped grounds you’ll find a relaxing resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen perfect for entertaining and a dog park.We offer exceptional features including vaulted ceilings, wood-style flooring, modern kitchens with sleek appliances, large windows that allow abundant natural lighting, and underground parking garages. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!