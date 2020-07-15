All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Forest Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 21 2020 at 8:13 PM

Forest Hills

Open Now until 6pm
9659 Forest Ln · (972) 846-0964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9659 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I103 · Avail. Sep 10

$718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit B211 · Avail. Oct 10

$718

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit I310 · Avail. Sep 20

$722

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit I211 · Avail. Oct 10

$937

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit K201 · Avail. Sep 3

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Unit A307 · Avail. now

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 905 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
internet access
internet cafe
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Come home to Forest Hills Apartments and discover our superior standard of living! Located close to I-635 in the prestigious Lake Highlands neighborhood in Dallas, TX, our-pet friendly one and two-bedroom homes offer the lifestyle and convenience that you’ve always dreamed of. Within our beautifully landscaped grounds you’ll find a relaxing resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen perfect for entertaining and a dog park.We offer exceptional features including vaulted ceilings, wood-style flooring, modern kitchens with sleek appliances, large windows that allow abundant natural lighting, and underground parking garages. Apply online and reserve your apartment home or stop by for your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Assigned parking lot, additional parking space $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Forest Hills have any available units?
Forest Hills has 11 units available starting at $718 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Forest Hills have?
Some of Forest Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Hills is pet friendly.
Does Forest Hills offer parking?
Yes, Forest Hills offers parking.
Does Forest Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Forest Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Hills have a pool?
Yes, Forest Hills has a pool.
Does Forest Hills have accessible units?
No, Forest Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Hills has units with dishwashers.
