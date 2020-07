Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel cable included ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly game room media room

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Eleven10 at Farmers Market is a luxurious community right in the heart of downtown offering quick access to the thrills of Deep Ellum, Uptown, and Lower Greenville. Our apartments have spacious, chic floorplans with lavish features including stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style floors, large closets, and more.



Our community is filled with amenities to make your life easier and more indulgent from our hammock garden to our rooftop entertainment lounge with dazzling views of downtown. We are convenient to several delectable downtown eateries and within walking distance of Deep Ellum and the Dallas Farmer Market.



