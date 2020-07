Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal cats allowed alarm system cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments hot tub internet cafe shuffle board trash valet yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Design District located in the Design District of Dallas is a community of modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy living minutes from American Airlines Center, the Medical Center and Katy Trail. Apartments at Camden Design District have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Select homes have modern stained concrete floors. At Camden Design District the best shopping, the trendiest restaurants and the hottest nightlife are all close by. Prefer to stay in and relax? Our pool is the perfect place, or you can work up a sweat in our fitness center. Your furry friends will love it here too! Our private dog park is the perfect place to hang out and play. Our apartment homes are centrally located off I-35 and Dallas North Tollway and close to Dallas Love Field Airport. Come ...