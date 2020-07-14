Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool courtyard dog grooming area dog park

The completely-renovated Apartments at M-Streets are centrally located at the intersection of Moser and Monarch Avenues, in the immensely popular Knox-Henderson area that's known for in-demand restaurants, boutique shopping, and nightlife hotspots. Featuring studio, one, and two bedroom(s) layouts, residents enjoy all new appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, designer cabinetry, recessed accent lighting, quartz counters, open floor plans, and patios/balconies. Community amenities include digital lock/key, controlled entry/access, gated parking, and a common area with swimming pool. Outside the property gates, walk one block to all the sights and sounds of Henderson Ave, enjoy super-quick access to world-class museums in downtown Dallas, fine retail shopping in Uptown, and the music and art scenes of Deep Ellum and Lower Greenville Avenue. Scroll down to view our 3D tours!