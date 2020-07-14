All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:53 PM

Apartments at M-Streets

1925 Moser Ave ·
Location

1925 Moser Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Studio

Unit MOSER-S1 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit MOSER-A1 · Avail. now

$1,089

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 555 sqft

Unit MOSER-A2 · Avail. now

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit MOSER-B1 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apartments at M-Streets.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
The completely-renovated Apartments at M-Streets are centrally located at the intersection of Moser and Monarch Avenues, in the immensely popular Knox-Henderson area that's known for in-demand restaurants, boutique shopping, and nightlife hotspots. Featuring studio, one, and two bedroom(s) layouts, residents enjoy all new appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, designer cabinetry, recessed accent lighting, quartz counters, open floor plans, and patios/balconies. Community amenities include digital lock/key, controlled entry/access, gated parking, and a common area with swimming pool. Outside the property gates, walk one block to all the sights and sounds of Henderson Ave, enjoy super-quick access to world-class museums in downtown Dallas, fine retail shopping in Uptown, and the music and art scenes of Deep Ellum and Lower Greenville Avenue. Scroll down to view our 3D tours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apartments at M-Streets have any available units?
Apartments at M-Streets has 4 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Apartments at M-Streets have?
Some of Apartments at M-Streets's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartments at M-Streets currently offering any rent specials?
Apartments at M-Streets is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apartments at M-Streets pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartments at M-Streets is pet friendly.
Does Apartments at M-Streets offer parking?
Yes, Apartments at M-Streets offers parking.
Does Apartments at M-Streets have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apartments at M-Streets offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartments at M-Streets have a pool?
Yes, Apartments at M-Streets has a pool.
Does Apartments at M-Streets have accessible units?
No, Apartments at M-Streets does not have accessible units.
Does Apartments at M-Streets have units with dishwashers?
No, Apartments at M-Streets does not have units with dishwashers.
