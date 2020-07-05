All apartments in Dallas
9954 Mixon Drive

9954 Mixon Drive
Location

9954 Mixon Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL mid century home located in tree lined, Midway Hollow. This home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath and plenty of space for storage or parking in 2 car garage. 1950's charm is paired with modern amenities, complete renovation in 2016. Kitchen has granite, stainless steel appliances including GE café gas stove, perfect for entertaining. Updated bathroom has marble vanity. Very large backyard with new privacy fence in 2020, perfect for family gatherings or relaxing and enjoying life. Feeder school is the coveted Withers Elementary. Less than 3 miles from Love field and only 6 miles from downtown Dallas. This will rent fast, come take a look. All information deemed to be reliable, buyer verify schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9954 Mixon Drive have any available units?
9954 Mixon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9954 Mixon Drive have?
Some of 9954 Mixon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9954 Mixon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9954 Mixon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9954 Mixon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9954 Mixon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9954 Mixon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9954 Mixon Drive offers parking.
Does 9954 Mixon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9954 Mixon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9954 Mixon Drive have a pool?
No, 9954 Mixon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9954 Mixon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9954 Mixon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9954 Mixon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9954 Mixon Drive has units with dishwashers.

