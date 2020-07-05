9954 Mixon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL mid century home located in tree lined, Midway Hollow. This home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 1 bath and plenty of space for storage or parking in 2 car garage. 1950's charm is paired with modern amenities, complete renovation in 2016. Kitchen has granite, stainless steel appliances including GE café gas stove, perfect for entertaining. Updated bathroom has marble vanity. Very large backyard with new privacy fence in 2020, perfect for family gatherings or relaxing and enjoying life. Feeder school is the coveted Withers Elementary. Less than 3 miles from Love field and only 6 miles from downtown Dallas. This will rent fast, come take a look. All information deemed to be reliable, buyer verify schools