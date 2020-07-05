9938 Mixon Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage media room new construction

Wonderful Midway Hollow 2017 custom build with 4.081sf, 3 BR, 3.2.baths,2 living areas, media and oversized 2 car garage.Open floor plan complemented by a neutral palette w scraped hardwood floors.Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances,granite surfaces,island and dining area opens to great room w stacked stone fireplace,vaulted ceiling and windows overlooking back covered terrace.First floor master suite w fireplace and terrace access enjoys luxurious bath w spray shower,Hollywood tub,his and hers vanities and exercise area.Large master closet opens into laundry room.Second floor is home to media room,large game-room w wet bar and half bath and two additional bedrooms with ensuite baths and walk in closets.