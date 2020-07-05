All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9938 Mixon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9938 Mixon Drive
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

9938 Mixon Drive

9938 Mixon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9938 Mixon Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
new construction
Wonderful Midway Hollow 2017 custom build with 4.081sf, 3 BR, 3.2.baths,2 living areas, media and oversized 2 car garage.Open floor plan complemented by a neutral palette w scraped hardwood floors.Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances,granite surfaces,island and dining area opens to great room w stacked stone fireplace,vaulted ceiling and windows overlooking back covered terrace.First floor master suite w fireplace and terrace access enjoys luxurious bath w spray shower,Hollywood tub,his and hers vanities and exercise area.Large master closet opens into laundry room.Second floor is home to media room,large game-room w wet bar and half bath and two additional bedrooms with ensuite baths and walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 Mixon Drive have any available units?
9938 Mixon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9938 Mixon Drive have?
Some of 9938 Mixon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 Mixon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9938 Mixon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 Mixon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9938 Mixon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9938 Mixon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9938 Mixon Drive offers parking.
Does 9938 Mixon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9938 Mixon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 Mixon Drive have a pool?
No, 9938 Mixon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9938 Mixon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9938 Mixon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 Mixon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9938 Mixon Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75214
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Villages of Royal Lane
11349 Newkirk St
Dallas, TX 75229
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University