Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9926 Springford Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:00 PM

9926 Springford Drive

9926 Springford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9926 Springford Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GORGEOUS RENOVATION! Beautiful home has an open floor plan, all new lighting, floors and decorative beams. Modern kitchen has oversized sink, new cabinets, stainless appliances and granite countertops. All bathrooms have been remodeled; master bath has oversized shower, double sinks, new cabinets, countertops and mirrors. Other renovations include a 35-year roof, low-E windows, epoxy garage floor, LED lighting, HVAC, water heater, attic insulation and carpet. Huge backyard wraps around the home with a quarter acre lot, board on board fence and sliding gate. This move-in ready home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9926 Springford Drive have any available units?
9926 Springford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9926 Springford Drive have?
Some of 9926 Springford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9926 Springford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9926 Springford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9926 Springford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9926 Springford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9926 Springford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9926 Springford Drive offers parking.
Does 9926 Springford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9926 Springford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9926 Springford Drive have a pool?
No, 9926 Springford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9926 Springford Drive have accessible units?
No, 9926 Springford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9926 Springford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9926 Springford Drive has units with dishwashers.

