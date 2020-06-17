9926 Springford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS RENOVATION! Beautiful home has an open floor plan, all new lighting, floors and decorative beams. Modern kitchen has oversized sink, new cabinets, stainless appliances and granite countertops. All bathrooms have been remodeled; master bath has oversized shower, double sinks, new cabinets, countertops and mirrors. Other renovations include a 35-year roof, low-E windows, epoxy garage floor, LED lighting, HVAC, water heater, attic insulation and carpet. Huge backyard wraps around the home with a quarter acre lot, board on board fence and sliding gate. This move-in ready home won't last long!