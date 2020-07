Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Neat and Tidy updated Home on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lake Highlands, Feeding to Northlake Elementary. Three bedrooms, two baths appoint an open living and dining floorpan with solid stone countertops and light and bright fixtures and color ways. Out back, a covered porch allows for enjoying the outdoors. This rare lease opportunity wont last long. Internet is included!