Dallas, TX
9853 Sophora Cir
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:31 AM

9853 Sophora Cir

9853 Sophora Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9853 Sophora Circle, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home w 3br's and 2ba and large converted Sunroom that can be used as a 4th br. Master Bedroom w en suite bath feature dual vanities. 8ft privacy fence surrounds backyard. Rehab and upgrades are top-notch. Enjoy the cozy fireplace that anchors a large Den with vaulted ceilings, recessed LED lighting connected to an open kitchen.

Call (469) 518-0500 to schedule a showing. Our showings are done remotely, so please call our leasing department to schedule a time and obtain a code to the lockbox on the front door.

Applications are done online through our website at www.americanrealpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9853 Sophora Cir have any available units?
9853 Sophora Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9853 Sophora Cir have?
Some of 9853 Sophora Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9853 Sophora Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9853 Sophora Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9853 Sophora Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9853 Sophora Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9853 Sophora Cir offer parking?
No, 9853 Sophora Cir does not offer parking.
Does 9853 Sophora Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9853 Sophora Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9853 Sophora Cir have a pool?
No, 9853 Sophora Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9853 Sophora Cir have accessible units?
No, 9853 Sophora Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9853 Sophora Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9853 Sophora Cir has units with dishwashers.

