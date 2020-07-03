All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:52 PM

9827 Walnut Street

9827 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

9827 Walnut St, Dallas, TX 75243

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great Location for access to Dallas and surrounding areas. APT N202, Dallas, TX is a condo with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, with a loft and 774 sq ft. This Condominium complex includes a tennis courts and swimming pool. It also includes:

- Dishwasher
- Refrigerator
- Microwave
- Electric Stove

Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9827 Walnut Street have any available units?
9827 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9827 Walnut Street have?
Some of 9827 Walnut Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9827 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
9827 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9827 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9827 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 9827 Walnut Street offer parking?
No, 9827 Walnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 9827 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9827 Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9827 Walnut Street have a pool?
Yes, 9827 Walnut Street has a pool.
Does 9827 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 9827 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9827 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9827 Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

