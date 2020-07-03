9827 Walnut Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly pool tennis court microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great Location for access to Dallas and surrounding areas. APT N202, Dallas, TX is a condo with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath, with a loft and 774 sq ft. This Condominium complex includes a tennis courts and swimming pool. It also includes:



- Dishwasher

- Refrigerator

- Microwave

- Electric Stove



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit of $350 per pet is required. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.